Shocking moment drunk driver high on drugs ploughs into taxi, killing 6-year-old boy and two women

8 August 2024, 12:55 | Updated: 8 August 2024, 13:33

Drink driver seen crashing in Spetchley

By Henry Moore

This is the horrific moment a drunk driver high on drugs crashed into a taxi at 90mph, killing a six-year-old boy and two women.

Joe-Lewis Tyler had taken cocaine, drank five pints and four shots at a Worcester pub before clambering into an uninsured BMW 3 Series.

He drove for less than 10 minutes before ploughing into the taxi on Spetchley Road.

Horrific CCTV footage shows the moment the BMW crashed into the cab, sending it flying onto a nearby grass verge, killing Leo Painter aged six.

The young boy had just been picked up from Abigail's Place School at around 3pm on February 22 when the shocking incident occurred.

The six-year-old was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries the next day.

Taxi driver Courtney Hemming, 26, and mother-of-three Claire Adkins, 39, who was taking Leo to his foster home, died on the scene.

Tyler spent three weeks in hospital after the collision
Tyler spent three weeks in hospital after the collision. Picture: West Mercia Police

Tyler was arrested on the scene, with police tests showing he had 215 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood - more than twice the legal limit.

He attended Worcester Crown Court on Monday, where he was jailed for 18 years but could be released after just 12.

The sentence has been slammed as “pathetic” by friends and family of the victims.

A family friend of Leo’s mum said: “What an absolute joke. Just 18 years but probably only 12 which is four years for each life he took.

Leo Painter
Leo Painter. Picture: GoFundMe

“It should have been life. The poor little boy had his life cruelly taken away by this lowlife.”

Ms Hemming’s partner Luke Bridger added: “The sentence is no deterrent to anyone. It's a pathetic sentence. The police did a fantastic job getting the conviction but the courts let the public down.”

Judge James Burbidge KC said: “It's difficult to think of a worse piece of prolonged driving.

“In your prepared statement to police, you said you believed you were driving normally, but the collision report estimates you were driving about 90mph in a 50mph limit and the car was stuck in sixth gear.”

Leo died of his injuries the day after the incident
Leo died of his injuries the day after the incident. Picture: West Mercia Police

Chief Inspector Andy Wortley, of West Mercia Police, added: “Tyler's selfish and reckless actions have left the family and loved ones of Leo, Courtney and Claire forever heartbroken and a whole community shaken.

“Despite pleading guilty Tyler has not shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for his actions.”

Tyler had been partying with friend Miles Smith-Green in the West Midlands boozer before the accident, where the pair won £100 on fruit machines.

Leo’s mother Gemma, 28, said: “I'm glad this is over after a long five months he's got justice, but it will never be enough it will never bring that beautiful little boy of mine back.

“I hope he [Tyler] can live with the fact he killed three innocent people.”

Speaking of her son, the heartbroken mum added: “He always had a smile on his face and was a bundle of fun. I'm heartbroken that I won't see him again.

“He loved PAW Patrol and I gave him a pair of pyjamas with his favourite characters on. He said he loved wearing "Mummy's pyjamas".”

