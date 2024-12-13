Shocking moment former bus driver kills pedestrian while reading piece of paper

Simon Mumford was sent down for two years for killing Amallia Elmasry. Picture: Kent Police

By James Spry

The Plymouth bus driver pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving

A former Plymouth bus driver has been jailed for two years for killing a pedestrian while bus driving.

Simon Mumford, 54, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on December 12, having pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also given a six-year driving ban and must sit an extended retest before he can drive again.

Newly released police footage shows the shocking moment Mumford hit Mrs Elmasry in January 2024.

In January 2024, Mumford hit Amallia Elmasry at a traffic-light-controlled pedestrian crossing while driving a single-decker City Bus through Plymouth.

Mumford approached the crossing as the lights turned from red to green. CCTV shows him looking down, reading a piece of paper in his hand.



Mrs Elmasry had stepped out to cross the road as the lights turned from red to amber. Mumford failed to notice her and struck Mrs Elmasry at speed.

He stopped the bus immediately.

Mrs Elmasry suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police sergeant Samantha Pullen from the Serious Collisions Investigations Team said:

"This tragic case which again demonstrates that even relatively brief periods of distraction on the road can have fatal consequences.

"There is no doubt Simon Mumford did not intend to take a life that day, but by taking his eyes off the road to read the piece of paper, he did not spot Amallia Elmasry crossing, leading to the collision that resulted in her tragic death.

"We’d like to express our sincere condolences to Mrs Elmasry’s family and remind motorists that regardless of what vehicle they drive, they must remain focussed on the road at all times to ensure the safety of themselves and others."