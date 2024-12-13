Shocking moment former bus driver kills pedestrian while reading piece of paper

13 December 2024, 15:31

Simon Mumford was sent down for two years for killing Amallia Elmasry
Simon Mumford was sent down for two years for killing Amallia Elmasry. Picture: Kent Police

By James Spry

The Plymouth bus driver pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A former Plymouth bus driver has been jailed for two years for killing a pedestrian while bus driving.

Simon Mumford, 54, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on December 12, having pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also given a six-year driving ban and must sit an extended retest before he can drive again.

Newly released police footage shows the shocking moment Mumford hit Mrs Elmasry in January 2024.

In January 2024, Mumford hit Amallia Elmasry at a traffic-light-controlled pedestrian crossing while driving a single-decker City Bus through Plymouth.

Mumford approached the crossing as the lights turned from red to green. CCTV shows him looking down, reading a piece of paper in his hand.

Former bus driver sentenced for causing fatal collision with pedestrian in Plymouth

Mrs Elmasry had stepped out to cross the road as the lights turned from red to amber. Mumford failed to notice her and struck Mrs Elmasry at speed.

He stopped the bus immediately.

Mrs Elmasry suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Firearms officers who rammed boy, 13, playing with water gun off his bike and arrested him acted ‘reasonably’

Police sergeant Samantha Pullen from the Serious Collisions Investigations Team said:

"This tragic case which again demonstrates that even relatively brief periods of distraction on the road can have fatal consequences.

"There is no doubt Simon Mumford did not intend to take a life that day, but by taking his eyes off the road to read the piece of paper, he did not spot Amallia Elmasry crossing, leading to the collision that resulted in her tragic death.

"We’d like to express our sincere condolences to Mrs Elmasry’s family and remind motorists that regardless of what vehicle they drive, they must remain focussed on the road at all times to ensure the safety of themselves and others."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dajour Jones (L) was jailed for life for the murder of Jamie Gilbey (R).

Murderer who disposed of dismembered body in Croydon park jailed for life

Sara Sharif was murdered by her father and stepmother.

Sara Sharif's father and stepmother are 'beasts' not people, says grandmother

Phone thefts on trains and at stations rose 58% between 2018 and 2023

98% of phone thefts not convicted as snatching soars on trains and stations

Isabella Wheildon’s body was found in a pushchair locked in a bathroom at a temporary housing unit.

Couple who wheeled dead two-year-old around in pushchair after murdering her jailed for life

Police are scrambling to track down the suspects who have vandalised Christmas lights across several villages in Suffolk.

Christmas lights plunged into darkness in masked thugs' ‘mindless vandalism’ across multiple villages

Antony Blinken shaking the hand of Hakan Fidan

Blinken: US and Turkey have ‘broadment agreement’ on what’s next for Syria

Christmas Tree with lights, decorations, and gifts in a window at dusk.

LBC Christmas quiz 2024

Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35, has been jailed for life.

Predator who raped and killed woman who was unconscious on park bench after night out jailed for life

Tony'c Chocoloney, a Dutch fairtrade chocolate company, is facing backlash after it left a day in its advent calendar without any chocolate.

Children in ‘floods of tears’ after ‘woke’ chocolate brand leaves day in advent calendar empty

Daniel Burke was shot by a 'comrade', the inquest found.

Former British soldier shot dead in Ukraine by man who claimed to be his friend, inquest told

Hunters have been trying to control the wild animals.

"People are scared to leave their homes" Giant feral pigs 'out of control' in Scottish Highlands

Two US veterans sitting side by side

Veterans gather to mark Battle of the Bulge when last Nazi offensive was halted

The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed at a Christmas market in Birmingham dropped to ground level "whilst in operation".

Two men arrested after horror Birmingham fairground ride accident left 13 people injured

Syrians celebrating outside the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus

Thousands gather in Damascus to celebrate the toppling of Assad regime

Wes Streeting has hit out at Ed Miliband

Wes Streeting hits out at Ed Miliband over Labour's failure to stop Assad

Linse was sentenced at Swansea crown court.

Woman who ‘felt like a robot’ as she strangled son, 7, to death given indefinite hospital order

Latest News

See more Latest News

‘The law is really slow in catching up’: Woman fights for justice after friend made deepfake porn of her

‘The law is really slow in catching up’: Woman fights for justice after friend made deepfake porn of her
France's centrist politician Francois Bayrou has been selected as Emmanuel Macron's new Prime Minister.

Francois Bayrou: Who is France’s new Prime Minister?

Volodymyr Zelensky speaking and gesturing with his left hand

Russia ‘terrorising millions’ with latest massive aerial attack, says Zelensky

Francois Bayou and Emmanuel Macron talking

Macron names ally Bayrou as new PM as he aims to restore political stability

Syrians attempt to identify their imprisoned relatives' bodies after fall of Assad regime in Damascus.

Former Syrian military official who oversaw prison charged with torture in US

Sadiq Khan, left, has announced that Tube and rail fares will surge by nearly 5% more on average next year.

Londoners set to fork out nearly 5% more for Tube fares next year as Sadiq Khan announces hike
Jude Bellingham

England and Scotland learn 2026 World Cup qualifying opponents

Francois Bayrou gesturing as he speaks

Macron names key ally Francois Bayrou as France’s new prime minister

The world's deepest and longest road tunnel is being built across Norway. £36 billion is being spent on the mega-project.

Incredible video shows plans for world’s longest, deepest undersea road tunnel

Crown of Thorns relic on a red cushion

Holy relic the Crown of Thorns to return to Notre Dame Cathedral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

England, London, View Of Buckingham Palace

Palace investigating following reports member of Buckingham Palace staff arrested after Christmas party
Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News