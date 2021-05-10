Shocking moment girl is knocked onto train tracks by gang of yobs

By EJ Ward

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a teenage girl is knocked onto train tracks at a station as other women are intimidated.

The video was captured at Howth Junction train station in Dublin, Ireland, and starts with a group of males getting off a train with bikes as a group of girls attempt to board.

Police in the republic confirmed they are investigating the incident which prompted a wave of calls on social media for more to be done to tackle violence against women.

As the girls make their way down the platform one male then kicks one of the girls in the face as he gets off his bike.

As they walk past, one of the girls is kicked by a boy on a bike and another is spat at by another in a red jacket.

As another girl runs to get on the train before the doors close one of the gang of boys lunges at her and she trips and falls between the train and the platform.

As soon as the teenager fell between the platform and train, the boys appear visibly shocked – with the boy in red throwing his hands up to his head.

However, despite concerned looks, they then make their escape.

Local news reported that the woman who was knocked onto the track was unhurt.

CCTV shows the shocking moment the girl fell between the tracks. Picture: Twitter

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardai are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in Howth Junction Dart Station on 1st April, 2021, at approximately 9pm.

"A woman fell from the train platform during the incident and sustained injuries.

"An investigation is ongoing into this matter."