Shocking moment girl is knocked onto train tracks by gang of yobs

10 May 2021, 09:57 | Updated: 10 May 2021, 10:17

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a teenage girl is knocked onto train tracks at a station as other women are intimidated.

The video was captured at Howth Junction train station in Dublin, Ireland, and starts with a group of males getting off a train with bikes as a group of girls attempt to board.

Police in the republic confirmed they are investigating the incident which prompted a wave of calls on social media for more to be done to tackle violence against women.

As the girls make their way down the platform one male then kicks one of the girls in the face as he gets off his bike.

As they walk past, one of the girls is kicked by a boy on a bike and another is spat at by another in a red jacket.

As another girl runs to get on the train before the doors close one of the gang of boys lunges at her and she trips and falls between the train and the platform.

As soon as the teenager fell between the platform and train, the boys appear visibly shocked – with the boy in red throwing his hands up to his head.

However, despite concerned looks, they then make their escape.

Local news reported that the woman who was knocked onto the track was unhurt.

CCTV shows the shocking moment the girl fell between the tracks
CCTV shows the shocking moment the girl fell between the tracks. Picture: Twitter

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardai are investigating an incident of assault that occurred in Howth Junction Dart Station on 1st April, 2021, at approximately 9pm.

"A woman fell from the train platform during the incident and sustained injuries.

"An investigation is ongoing into this matter."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sharing vaccines with other countries may prevent the emergence of new variants.

British public supports sharing of Covid-19 vaccines - poll

A Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China’s Hainan Province in April

China defends handling of rocket that fell to Earth

A Palestinian man runs away from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City

Hundreds hurt as Israeli police clash with Palestinians at Jerusalem holy site
The national Covid-19 alert level has been lowered from four to three

Covid alert level lowered from four to three ahead of May 17 lockdown easing
PSV’s Eran Zahavi

‘Horrifying’ robbery at home of PSV Eindhoven footballer Eran Zahavi
Boris Johnson is under investigation by a parliamentary watchdog over a £15k holiday in the Caribbean

Boris Johnson faces investigation over who paid for £15k Caribbean holiday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Mayor hit out at the plans

Mandatory voter ID branded 'backwards step borrowed from US' by Sadiq Khan
The UK's cyber security agency has taken down more scams in the last year than in the previous three years combined

Covid cyber crime warning amid 15 fold surge in scam sites

Nick Ferrari was speaking to the Mental Health Minister

'I wouldn't force people to have the Covid jab,' Health Minister says
Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Focus on wokeism is tearing Labour apart, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

Natasha Devon rows with caller branding wokeness 'whinging victimhood'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London