Shocking moment man slaps Nando's employee with plate in 'unprovoked' assault

The man hit the waitress with a plate. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

CCTV has revealed the shocking moment a Nando's employee was hit in the face with a plate while serving customers.

The footage, which surfaced on social media, shows a man, woman and child seated at a corner table of the restaurant as they wait for their meals.

A waitress then approaches to serve up their food, but as she places it on the table, the man leans over and smashes an empty plate in her face.

She quickly steps back and walks away as the man shouts after her.

Meanwhile, the woman at the table leans forward to stop him. Moments later, they get up with the child and make a quick exit.

Warning - violent and potentially upsetting footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

CCTV shows shock moment Nandos customer slaps waitress with a plate

The incident happened in March this year in Stratford, London.

A woman believed to be the employee in the video has since opened up about what happened on Twitter.

She claimed: "The police were present at the time, I reported it to them, and they let him go without taking his details or checking the CCTV.

"I filed a complaint against the officers and their supervisor got back to me and essentially said 'they’re humans and made a mistake'."

The Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating online showing an incident in a branch of Nando's in Stratford which took place in March.

"A report of assault was made to police at the time of the incident, however, it appears this was not progressed promptly by officers.

"We are working to establish why this happened and accept this is not the level of service Londoners should rightfully expect from the Met.

"We have since made contact with the victim and a statement has been taken – we will endeavour to keep her updated with the progress of this investigation.

"There has been no arrest and enquiries are ongoing to locate the man involved."

Anyone who can provide information about this incident should call 101 ref CAD 1872/21 Aug.

A Nando's spokesperson said: "This was a shocking and unprovoked attack earlier this year.

"We reported it to the police immediately and have supported our colleague since.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, the safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority."