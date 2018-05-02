Shocking Moment Thug Is Caught on CCTV Vandalising Ambulance

Caught by the West Midlands Police Service, this surveillance footage shows the moment a thug vandalises an ambulance while patient was being treated inside the vehicle.

Surveillance footage taken from the ambulance itself, shows the moment a man runs towards the vehicle, starts shouting at the crew inside, before proceeding to throwing mud at the vehicle and then smashing one of its wing mirrors.

Picture: West Midlands Ambulance Service

The man was wearing shorts and a Nike Air top. The attack took place at around at around 1:06am on Monday 30th of April in Wildwood, Telford.

A spokesman for the West Ambulance Service spokesman has asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, or to ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.