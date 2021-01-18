Shocking moment woman, 89, knocked to ground during bus stop mugging

18 January 2021, 15:23 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 15:53

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Shocking CCTV has been released showing an 89-year-old woman being knocked to the ground during a mugging that left her with a broken arm.

The pensioner also hit her head in the broad daylight attack at a bus stop in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, and was left “requiring a prolonged period of recovery”, police said.

Kirsty Moxon, wearing a coat with a thick hood, was captured on a pub's CCTV camera running away from the scene with the victim's handbag and walking frame.

She got away with £300 and also took the woman's bank cards and car keys on Tuesday, November 17 last year.

South Yorkshire Police said officers quickly identified her and she was arrested hours later.

Moxon, of Whitegate Walk, Rotherham, was charged with robbery the following day.

The force said she appeared at Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday where she was jailed for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty.

Pc Jack Mitchell said: "This was a particularly shocking incident which saw a vulnerable woman targeted and attacked.

"Although we were very quickly able to apprehend Moxon, the attack left the woman requiring a prolonged period of recovery, taking away her independence."

Local people rallied round to help, the officer added.

"Although upsetting, the robbery provoked a tremendous response from the local community who set up a fundraiser to reimburse the woman for the money Moxon had stolen," he said.

"I want to wholeheartedly thank everyone involved in this, for their positive response and support they have provided to both us and the victim.”

