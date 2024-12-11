93 gang members behind £4m in thefts arrested in nationwide shoplifting crackdown

11 December 2024, 08:40 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 08:43

c
A trio of thieves believed to be behind around 120 crimes have been jailed. Picture: Surrey Police

By Flaminia Luck

A police squad set up to stem the rising tide of shoplifting has arrested 93 members of organised crime gangs behind retail theft in seven months.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Operation Pegasus has "impacted 28 organised crime groups and high-harm individuals" responsible for more than £4 million in losses to businesses, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) said.

Official figures released in October showed that shoplifting had hit a new 20-year high.

As part of the operation, last month two men and a woman who were key figures in an organised crime gang responsible for around 800 offences have been jailed.

The trio are believed to be responsible for over 100 crimes targeting large supermarkets and focusing on stealing razors, alcohol, fragrances, and beauty and electric goods, Surrey Police said.

In their highest value theft, they stole champagne bringing the value of just one spree to more than £4,500.

While the total amount of stolen goods has been proven just under £200,000, its true total is estimated to be significantly higher.

Working as a team, one person would act as a look-out whilst others concealed items.

They would then either make no attempt to pay before leaving the store or make a small token purchase at a self-checkout.  

They were even known to change clothes before returning to the same store to commit further offences.

On Friday 8 November at Chelmsford Crown Court:

  • Laura Miron, 27, of Feltham was sentenced to three years and three months
  • Oviliv Firan, 38, of Hounslow, was sentenced to three and half years
  • Nicolae Boia, 30, of Hounslow, was sentenced to two years and 11 months

Police believe the entire gang has ceased to operate since these arrests.

Oviliv Firan
Oviliv Firan. Picture: Surrey Police
Nicolae Boia
Nicolae Boia. Picture: Surrey Police
Laura Miron
Laura Miron. Picture: Surrey Police

A total of 469,788 offences were logged by forces in the year to June 2024, up 29% on the 365,173 recorded in the previous 12 months, and the highest annual figure since current records began in the year to March 2003.

In November the House of Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee wrote to policing minister Dame Diana Johnson saying that shop theft is "seriously underreported and not being tackled properly".

It said that the problem risks undermining confidence in the police and the criminal justice system.

Operation Pegasus, which gathers intelligence on retail crime, received 92 referrals from retailers and other organisations, which led police to identify 228 offenders whose names were previously unknown.

The team has also identified 70 vehicles being used in organised retail crime.

So far, 32 of the 93 arrested offenders have appeared in court, and five have been deported.

Asked whether 93 arrests is enough, Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, NPCC lead for acquisitive crime, said: "We are targeting those prolific offenders who are identified every day in stores across the country, who the 43 (police) forces are working really hard to arrest.

"It's much, much more than that, in terms of the totality, it's just 93 arrests from the organised groups that we've been able to map in the work that we've been doing with Pegasus."

Hampshire Police officer on petrol on a beach in the UK
So far, 32 of the 93 arrested offenders have appeared in court, and five have been deported. Picture: Alamy

Offenders deliberately target different geographical areas and shops to try to avoid detection, police believe.

Ms Blakeman said "a huge range" of people are involved in the crime, including members of organised gangs and people with alcohol and drug addictions.

"We see a proportion of shoplifting, shop theft, being driven by organised crime.

"We also see a proportion of it being driven by offenders who are perhaps alcohol or drug dependent, and we also see some of it by people who are first time entrants."

She warned anyone buying surprisingly cheap items at this time of year not from retailers, to be suspicious of where the goods have come from.

"We're asking the community to think about when they buy something, especially at this time of year, if it isn't from the retailer and it seems incredibly cheap, it probably has got a background that you should be suspicious of and not purchase it," she said.

Paul Gerrard, director of campaigns and public affairs for the Co-op, said the retailer has seen the difference that the crackdown is making.

He added: "As a community-based retailer we know working in partnership with the police is how we can continue to tackle retail crime together - neither business nor police can solve this alone.

"Co-op turned a spotlight on the involvement of organised criminality driving the increase in retail crime and our commitment to local stores and investing to make our communities safer places which can thrive and prosper remains a priority."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sarah Thompson died after taking the weight loss drops

Mum died suddenly after taking ‘fat ‘burning serum’ drops to shed weight after cancer

Floyd Mayweather was attacked in Hatton Garden

Floyd Mayweather 'attacked by mob' over 'support for Israel' while out shopping in central London jewellery street

Kim Yong Hyun

South Korea’s ex-defence chief tried to kill himself following arrest

Israeli troops in Khan Younis

Israeli strikes on home and refugee camp in Gaza kill at least 26, say medics

Taiwan’s fighter jets prepare to take off at an airbase in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan

Taiwan demands China ends military activity in nearby waters

c

'Knife-wielding Neo-Nazi' who planned attack at London law firm 'wanted to provide rallying cry for other right-wing terrorists'
Alex Jones speaks

Judge rejects sale of Infowars to The Onion

Dick Van Dyke

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke, 98, 'safely evacuated' from Malibu home during horrifying wildfires

The Ministry of Justice has promised to find 14,000 cell spaces in jails by 2031

'Building alone' will not be enough for prison overcrowding crisis as government promises 14,000 new cells by 2031

Palestinians line up to receive free meals at Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip

UN says humanitarian aid to North Gaza largely blocked for two months

Protesters with images of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and former South Korea Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, centre,

Police search South Korean president’s office – reports

Participants gather to stage a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, in front of the headquarters of the ruling People Power Party in Seoul

South Korea’s national police chief detained over martial law

Police stand near houses vandalised with anti-Israel slogans in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra

Sydney attacks condemned as antisemitic

Michael Schumacher's manager received a call demanding £12million, a court has heard.

Michael Schumacher's manager took call 'demanding £12million or photos of him would be leaked', blackmail trial hears

Plans for new jails will be forced through

Rayner takes on the NIMBYs: New moves to stop towns and villages objecting to government infrastructure plans

Cruise AV, General Motor’s autonomous electric Bolt EV

GM to retreat from robotaxis and stop funding autonomous vehicle unit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michael Jeffries

Ex-Abercrombie boss asks court to determine his competency to face sex charges

Paul Rudd in Dublin

Paul Rudd surprises locals in Dublin pub as he enjoys singalong with band - but 'forgets to settle bill'
A massive explosion ripped through a terrace house in Ilford

Two rushed to hospital after house explosion in Ilford - with 60 firefighters called out to tackle blaze
French rugby players Oscar Jegou, right, and Hugo Auradou, centre

French rugby players cleared of sexual assault in Argentina

Luigi Mangione is taken into court

Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare chief appears in court in Pennsylvania

Luigi Mangione yelled at crowds outside court before his hearing.

Healthcare CEO suspect launches angry outburst outside court as he contests extradition to New York
Alex Jones

Court asked to approve The Onion’s winning bid for Alex Jones’ Infowars

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'split' just weeks after announcing pregnancy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a hearing in his trial on corruption charges

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives evidence in court as he slams 'absurd' corruption allegations
Junior Doctors In England Hold 72-hour Walkout Over Pay

Government departments recommended a pay rise of 2.8% - but union bosses brand it 'barely above the cost of living'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News