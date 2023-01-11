Shopper, 62, 'stabbed for his groceries' in Manchester as police launch manhunt for knifemen

11 January 2023, 13:34

The man was stabbed outside an Aldi
The man was stabbed outside an Aldi. Picture: Alamy/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A man in his 60s has been stabbed as he left a supermarket in Manchester, with bystanders claiming that the attackers went to make off with his shopping.

The shopper, 62, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the attack outside an Aldi in Salford on Wednesday evening.

Police have launched a manhunt for the knifemen, although no arrests have been made yet.

Onlookers were left shocked by the attack, which officers said was "an isolated incident".

A large area was cordoned off by the Aldi on Heywood Way near Salford Precinct on Wednesday night as officers worked on the crime scene.

The Salford Precinct
The Salford Precinct. Picture: Alamy

Local businesses including the supermarket were forced to close, with shoppers and workers being sent home.

One shopper said: "We saw everyone running out of the precinct. I saw an old man at the side of his car. He had been stabbed.

"They tried to take his shopping off him as he made his way to his car. He was taken to the hospital. His car is still there outside the Aldi now. The whole area has been cordoned off. The shopping centre and everywhere else has had to close.

"Aldi has been completely blocked off. There are police cars at every entrance of the precinct and the car park. I saw the man slumped in his car.

The Aldi in question
The Aldi in question. Picture: Google Street View

"His neighbour was with him and she said he had been stabbed for his shopping. I think he was just in Aldi. It's just horrible. It is very scary when it happens on your door step."

Detective Sergeant Gareth Bannister of GMP’s Salford District said: "I would like to reassure the public first and foremost that this is an isolated incident, and our officers are leaving no stone unturned to locate the suspect in question.

"Our officers will remain in the local area to conduct further enquiries this evening and we have an increased number of patrolling officers across the centre of Salford to provide further reassurance to our community."

He added that anyone who had any information about the incident should come forward to police.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can report it by calling 0161 856 5235 or 101 quoting log 2025 of 10/01/2023. You can also report information online via the police's reporting tool.

