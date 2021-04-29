Shopper spends six years parking in every spot at his local supermarket

29 April 2021, 07:21 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 07:25

Gareth Wild spent six years parking at every spot at his local supermarket
Gareth Wild spent six years parking at every spot at his local supermarket. Picture: Gareth Wild/Google Maps
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A man in south-east London has documented the "roller coaster" ride he embarked on while using in every single parking space at his local supermarket in a challenge which took six years.

Gareth Wild, 39, from Bromley, explained to his followers online that he wanted to add "excitement" to the monotonous task of parking for the weekly shop by using and ranking each of the 211 individual spaces.

He announced he had finished the challenge at his local Sainsbury's on 24 April, labelling the achievement his "magnum opus".

"After quite a few years of going each week I started thinking about how many of the different spots I’d parked in and how long it would take to park in them all," he explained.

"My life is one long roller coaster."

In a viral Twitter thread, he went on to rank every individual space using 'God Tier', 'Useful' and 'Avoid', with parking slot C1 declared the overall winner.

"It’s a great car park because you can always get a space and it is laid out really well," he said, "comfortably in my top five Bromley car parks."

He described his Skoda Octavia as "a pig to get in" to the final parking space - F20 - and urged fellow shoppers to "avoid the spaces next to the trolley bays".

"They’re just terrible," he added.

He calculated his average trips per year to 60 and said he "could in theory have completed my challenge in under four years" but "annoyingly a global pandemic slowed me down."

Mr Wild gathered the data in an inspired colour-coded spreadsheet labelling each parking bay by a letter and number.

Impressed by his challenge, Sainsbury's praised his "car-mmmitment" told him the supermarket chain needs "to do something to help celebrate".

"Watch this (parking) space," the company said.

Following his rise to Twitter stardom for the day, he urged followers to visit the "historic" carpark and donate to the local Bromley Foodbank, which has collection bins in the supermarket.

"A fascinating insight into car park usage Gareth," the foodbank tweeted in response.

"Thank you for sharing the fun with us, we’re always eager to encourage donations to our supermarket bins. Keep up the important work."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak India Kashmir

India steps up vaccine drive amid record surge in coronavirus cases
Senator Tim Scott delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress (AP)

Republican senator accuses Democrats of using race as political weapon
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington

Joe Biden to the US: ‘America is rising anew’

A Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province

China launches main part of its first permanent space station
Rapper Kodak Black appears in court at the Florence County, South Carolina courthouse

Rapper Kodak Black gets probation in teen’s assault case

Anti-coup protesters run after seeing police and soldiers arrive to disperse their demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar airstrikes target ethnic forces on two fronts – reports

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks

Shelagh Fogarty: We cannot say PM definitively lied to Parliament on 'bodies piled high' remarks
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

The question from James comes amid pressure on the PM

'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'
Tax Payers to face Covid Marshal bill until 2023

Warning Covid Marshals could 'overstep the mark' amid role extension to 2023
The former Labour staffer gave his take on the war of words between Downing Street and the PM's former top aide

'War of words between Downing Street and Cummings could explode at any moment'
Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London