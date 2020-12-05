Shoppers flood Britain's high streets on first weekend after lockdown

5 December 2020, 19:57

Tens of thousands of shoppers went to Regent Street on Saturday
Tens of thousands of shoppers went to Regent Street on Saturday. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Shoppers have flooded high streets on the first weekend after lockdown restrictions were lifted in England.

Tens of thousands headed to London's Regent Street and Oxford Street on Saturday.

Queues formed as the major high street brands introduced post-lockdown sales ahead of Christmas.

They were joined by London mayor Sadiq Khan, who welcomed the reopening of shops that have been closed for weeks.

Read more: What are Tier 2 rules and restrictions and what areas are in it?

"Retail and hospitality businesses in the West End have been hit hard this year, putting thousands of jobs and livelihoods at risk," he said.

"They need our support now more than ever. It was great to be out on Regent Street today for the first of three traffic-free Saturdays."

Thousands of shopper took advantage big sales ahead of Christmas
Thousands of shopper took advantage big sales ahead of Christmas. Picture: PA Images

Westminster authorities are trying out a car-free scheme on the West End's busiest high streets in a bid to make them safer for shoppers, workers and tourists.

The crowds took full advantage of the scheme to widen pavement, named 'Traffic-Free Saturdays', which takes place on Regent Street from 09.30am -11.00pm on December 5, 12 and 19.

Queues formed outside Debenhams for its closing sales
Queues formed outside Debenhams for its closing sales. Picture: PA Images

Mr Khan also warned people to stay safe this weekend, tweeting: "Whether you’re heading out to do Christmas shopping or to see friends, remember: wear your face mask in all indoor spaces, keep a two-metre distance and avoid busy times."

Many were seen queuing outside Debenhams stores for closing sales after parent company Arcadia collapsed into administration earlier this week.

The department store is one of several major high street casualties during the pandemic, with tens of thousands of jobs at risk across the retail sector due to lockdown and weakened spending power.

The Met Police asked shoppers to respect the rules as streets in the Capital get busier
The Met Police asked shoppers to respect the rules as streets in the Capital get busier. Picture: PA Images

There are concerns large crowds, combined with Christmas gatherings, could fuel a New Year surge in Covid-19 cases and result in a third lockdown.

Last week Professor Susan Michie from University College London said last week that shoppers would be playing a game of "Russian roulette" every time they go indoors where other people who might be infected are.

Asked by LBC's Tom Swarbrick how much time could be spent in a shop to keep customers and staff safe, she said: "No time."

