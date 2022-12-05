Shoppers rushed out of Christmas market after 'two hurt in gas canister explosion'

The deserted Glasgow Christmas market. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A Christmas market in Glasgow has been evacuated after reports of an exploding gas canister hurting two people.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Glasgow on Monday afternoon.

Market workers said that two women were treated in hospital.

"I was told that it was two women that were taken to hospital but that they just had scratches and marks on their hands," a woman, who wanted to stay nameless, told the Daily Record.

"I don’t think they had any serious injuries. I think they worked at Chinese Noodles bar."

She added: "A man turned to me and asked if I knew what was happening. That’s when I started walking up.

“By the time I arrived, police had set up their cordon.

"The atmosphere is fine, people are just disappointed that they can’t go past the cordoned off area. We’ve had no word as to when the area might reopen.

Police said: “We were made aware of an explosion involving a gas canister at St Enoch Square in Glasgow around 11am on Monday, 5 December.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene and the area has been closed off while work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Two women were taken to hospital. Picture: Twitter

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to assist emergency service partners around 11am on Monday, December 5, to reports of a gas explosion within the Christmas Market at St Enoch Square, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene.

"Two casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service."