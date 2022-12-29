Shoppers seen pushing and shoving each other to get their hands on a bottle of sports drink ‘Prime’ at Aldi

Shoppers seen fighting over Prime at Aldi. Picture: Twitter/@markbenhall

By Fran Way

Shoppers were seen pushing and shoving each other to get their hands on a bottle of the viral sports drink ‘Prime’.

The £1.99 drink was created by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul and is being sold by Aldi as one of this week’s Special Buys.

The supermarket giant had stocked three flavours of the ‘healthy’ beverage: Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime and Ice Pop.

Demand is so big for the drinks that the shop is limiting customers to one bottle of each flavour.

This morning, pictures showed long queues of people waiting outside the store before opening time.

Thousands of people, including children, flocked to the store desperately trying to be one of the first in the line at 6am to get their hands on the sold-out drink.

Shoppers fighting for bottles of Prime. Picture: Twitter/@markbenhall

Shoppers fighting for a bottle of Prime. Picture: Twiter/@markbenhall

One Aldi worker warned disappointed parents on Facebook: “Just a heads up from a Barnstaple Aldi store assistant before a wasted journey: the Prime Drink sold out within the first three minutes of opening as it’s a special, it’s officially gone.”

Other people who witnessed the queues said: “The world’s gone mad…people fighting each other in Aldi trying to get a bottle of Prime.”

One dad and daughter managed to get their hands on a three bottles – one of each flavour and took to Twitter to show off the haul. The dad wrote: “We got some Prime at Aldi. Queued since 6am.”

When asked why he bothered, he explained: “The girls wanted to try it so we made it a fun mission in the morning to see if we could get it. It’s only £2 for a little bit of fun.”

The drink isn’t an energy drink but is described as a ‘hydration drink’, made of 10% coconut water with electrolytes and B vitamins. It has zero sugar and contains around 20 calories a bottle.

Aldi commented: “Stores were allocated a specific amount of around 300 bottles and purchases were restricted to one of each variant per customer. As with all our Specialbuys, Prime was available for a limited period only and while stocks lasted.”