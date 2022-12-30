Shoppers stunned as Easter eggs appear on supermarket shelves 100 days before Spring holiday

30 December 2022, 23:31

Flabbergasted shoppers have posted pictures on social media of supermarket shelves stocked with Easter eggs only days after Christmas.
By Chris Samuel

Flabbergasted shoppers have posted pictures of supermarket shelves stocked with Easter eggs only days after Christmas.

Morrisons had chocolate eggs on their shelves from Boxing Day, while other supermarkets that have been quick off the mark include M&S, Asda, Tesco, the Co-op and Sainsbury's.

Easter falls on April 9 in 2023, exactly 100 days from today.

Some consumers have questioned why the holiday treats are already on sale.

One shopper in the Tesco Ealing Broadway questioned why the eggs were already on the shelves.

Tracey said shoppers needed a break between holidays.

She wrote: "Putting out things like mini eggs before New Year is one thing, but actually putting out EASTER EGGS is a whole other."

"Wtf Sainsbury's (and I suspect many other supermarkets)? Give us a breather."

Another voiced his disbelief that the seasonal eggs were already being stocked, tweeting: "Seriously?! No!"

One joked: "Easter is just around the corner... apparently."

Dave Allcock tweeted a picture of rows of shelves stocked with eggs and wrote: "Frighteningly, I was joking with my brother in law about this on Boxing Day, I asked him when deliveries of Easter eggs were going to start into supermarkets.

"You’ve answered my question. Did we skip Valentine’s Day or have I missed it already?"

Independent MP Rupa Huq was among those bemused by how early they've appeared, tweeting: "It’s still definitely December and well within the #12DaysOfChristmas but Tesco Ealing Broadway shelves full of Easter eggs and bunnies as far as the eye can see?!"

A Co-op spokesman told MailOnline that Christmas chocolates would be replaced by Easter products as they sold out.

"As Christmas products sell out and shelves become empty, some Easter products will appear in-store. Sales figures also show that many customers will buy chocolate eggs as soon as they can, and we believe it's right to offer our shoppers choice."

A Tesco spokesperson said: "It’s a few weeks until customers are able to choose from our full range of Easter products.

"However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores."

Sainsbury's said they stocked the long-life items for customers who like to buy gifts in plenty of time.

