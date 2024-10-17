Shoreham air disaster pilot has flying bid rejected after crash kills 11

Andrew Hill, 60, nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

The pilot whose plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow, killing 11 men, has had his bid to restore his license rejected.

Andrew Hill, 60, appealed the decision to revoke his private and commercial license during a two-day hearing with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) earlier this month.

Hill nearly died at the side of the road after he crashed his vintage Hawker Hunter jet into the A27 in West Sussex while performing a manoeuvre.

But in a letter published on Thursday, the CAA said their original decision was “appropriate.”

The crash killed 11 men in August 2015. Picture: PA

A CAA spokeswoman said: "Following a public hearing on a challenge by Andrew Hill to a UK Civil Aviation Authority proposal to revoke his pilot and flight radio telephony licences, the Civil Aviation Authority's decision panel has confirmed that proposal and Andrew Hill's licences will now formally be revoked.

"Following the crash at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015 in which 11 people died, Andrew Hill's licences were suspended, and he has been unable to fly in the UK since then.

"The thoughts of everyone at the UK Civil Aviation Authority remain with those affected by the tragic crash."

The former pilot suffered serious injuries in the crash, including several broken bones and a collapsed lung, and was placed into an induced coma.

His bid to reinstate his license caused fury among the families of those killed in the catastrophic crash.

Eleven men were killed when Mr Hill crashed into the A27 road while performing a manoeuvre at the Shoreham Airshow in West Sussex on August 22, 2015.

Mr Hill was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but, after a trial, was found not guilty in March 2019.

Hill has had his license appeal rejected. Picture: PA

West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield ruled at an inquest in December 2022 that his significant errors and "poor" flying led to the 11 men being unlawfully killed.

Giovanna Chirico, who lost her fiancee Mark Trussler in the crash, said: "I'm glad he was refused getting his flying licence back."

She told PA he had shown "no remorse" to the families or for the lives he took away, adding: "He has continued living his life while we have all continued to this day struggling with the loss of our loved ones.

"This outcome was what we were all hoping for and at least we know for sure now he can't put any other family through what he's put us 11 families through."

Andrew Hill, the pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane which crashed at Shoreham Airshow. Picture: Alamy

Lizzie Abrahams, whose father Maurice died in the tragedy, added: "I feel like he is finally being held accountable. My mum says she is so pleased he will never fly again."

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tom Rutland said: "People across Shoreham will never forget that awful day and were outraged upon hearing that Mr Hill was applying to fly again, and the families and friends of those who lost their lives have had to relive their trauma and pain during Mr Hill's attempt to regain his licence.

"It could not be clearer that he is simply not fit to sit in a cockpit."