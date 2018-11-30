Should A Headteacher Be Allowed To Be A Drag Queen?

The headteacher as his alter ego Miss Tish Ewe. Picture: Facebook

A headteacher at a private school was investigated after pupils uncovered videos of him dressed as a drag queen.

Andrew Livingstone, the head of £18,000 per year Horatio House in Norfolk, has a risque alter-ego called Miss Tish Ewe.

Footage of Livingstone's drag queen persona, labelled "The b***h with the itch", have been shared among pupils at the school.

The school insist that the videos pre-date his time as headteacher and do not impact the job he is doing.

Warning: The video below contains some strong language which some people may find offensive.

Miss TISH EWE Posted by Mary's on Saturday, 28 July 2018

