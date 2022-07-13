Police probe into Sir Mo Farah's childhood 'should be up to Mo,' says Zahawi

13 July 2022, 09:00

By Sophie Barnett

Sir Mo Farah's trafficking ordeal should only be investigated by police if it is what the Olympian wants, Tory leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Metropolitan Police is "assessing" allegations made by the Olympic champion that he was trafficked into the UK as a child under a fake name.

The sporting great made the bombshell revelation in a BBC documentary this week, claiming he was forced to work as a servant.

There is now a possibility the Met will investigate his arrival into the UK but Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi told LBC Sir Mo "should be the priority".

"If Mo Farah doesn't want it investigated then it shouldn't be," Mr Zahawi told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"I think we need to talk to Mo Farah because he is a great man, he's been through an extraordinary life, and what a harrowing tale.

Read more: Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to UK from Somalia as a child

British Olympian Sir Mo Farah shared his story of being trafficked to the UK as a child
British Olympian Sir Mo Farah shared his story of being trafficked to the UK as a child. Picture: Alamy

"I thought my journey from an immigrant boy from Baghdad to this great country of ours was an extraordinary story, but what he has had to endure, in my view, should make him the priority for all of us."

He added: "The police need to talk to Sir Mo Farah first before they do anything else."

The Home Office, which has the power to legally strip individuals of their British citizenship if it is found to have been obtained illegally, has said it would be taking no action "whatsoever" against the athlete.

A No10 spokesman said of the Olympic champion: "He is a sporting hero, he is an inspiration to people across the country.

"It is a shocking reminder of the horrors that people face when they are trafficked. And we must continue to clamp down on these criminals who take advantage of vulnerable people."

It comes after the Met said specialist officers were "assessing" Sir Mo's allegations that he was trafficked into the UK.

Read more: Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

During the documentary, named The Real Mo Farah, the four-time Olympic champion revealed the name he goes by was given to him and he was actually born as Hussein Abdi Kahin.

He said "the truth is I'm not who you think I am", adding he needs to tell his real story "whatever the cost" in a tell-all documentary.

"Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality," he said.

"The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I've said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK.

"When I was four my dad was killed in the civil war, you know as a family we were torn apart.

"I was separated from my mother, and I was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child called Mohamed Farah."

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.
Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah. Picture: Alamy

The 39-year-old said he thought he was going to Europe to live with relatives and recalled going through a UK passport check under the guise of Mohamed at the age of nine.

He was later helped to obtain UK citizenship by his school PE teacher Alan Watkinson, while still using the name Mohamed Farah.

Sir Mo said he is "relieved" that the Home Office is not going to take any action against him after telling his story.

"This is my country, if it wasn't for Alan (Watkinson) and the people that supported me throughout my childhood then maybe I wouldn't even have the courage to be doing this," he said.

Farah with his children Amani Farah, Aisha Farah, Rhianna Farah and Hussein Mo Farah in 2017
Farah with his children Amani Farah, Aisha Farah, Rhianna Farah and Hussein Mo Farah in 2017. Picture: Alamy

"There's a lot of people that have been very supportive, particularly my wife, throughout my career and gave me the strength to come and talk about it and telling me it's ok to do this."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grant Shapps has told LBC Rishi Sunak's tax cuts would be a matter of when, not if, if he became PM.

Rishi's tax cuts a matter of when, not if, says Shapps as he backs him for PM

Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi

Leaked CCTV has emerged of the Texas school shooting

Fury erupts as leaked Texas shooting CCTV shows police checking phones and using sanitiser

Zahawi said he would give Boris a Cabinet job

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

Abi Fisher's husband Matthew has been charged with her murder.

Husband charged with murder of 'wonderful' teacher, 29, found dead in undergrowth

The Duchess of Cornwall at The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday

Camilla appears to poke fun at woke culture at event to mark 75th birthday

The adverts, which appeared in May, have been banned by the advertising watchdog.

Online dating ads offering chance to meet 'lonely' Ukrainian women banned by watchdog

Rishi Sunak has compared his economic policy to Margaret Thatcher as the Tory leadership contest narrows to eight candidates

Sunak vows to run economy like Thatcher as Tory leadership down to eight candidates

Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat

Fury as Tory MP accused of 'running over cat and driving away' in constituency village

A pregnant woman claimed new US law meant her unborn baby was a passenger

Pregnant woman disputes carpool fine saying unborn child counts as person after Roe v Wade

Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on the $44bn takeover

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of deal and accuses him of 'trashing' the company

Penny Mordaunt has clarified her trans stance after criticism

Tory leader candidate Penny Mordaunt clarifies trans stance after gender recognition controversy
Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise

A fire has broken out at a pub in Trafalgar Square

Londoners told to avoid Trafalgar Square as firefighters tackled huge pub fire

Rishi Sunak is a 'standard' person who is 'not from a privileged background at all', argues Hancock

Rishi Sunak is 'not from a privileged background at all', argues Matt Hancock

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss survived round one

Sunak and Truss clear first Tory leadership hurdle as eight candidates survive nominations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baby stars in the Carina Nebula

Nasa releases stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope
A report has found over 1,000 children were sexually exploited in Telford over three decades, party because of failings by West Mercia Police

Telford: 1,000 children sexually abused after police failed to probe due to racism fears
An average of 66 pieces of packaging were disposed of by households every week

UK households bin nearly 100bn pieces of plastic a year, survey finds
Tories are vying for leadership of the Tory party

Tory leadership election: When are the votes held and how is the next PM chosen?
A group of boys were seen performing the stunt

Daredevils leap off Tower Bridge into Thames in 'extremely dangerous' stunt
Harry will make a speech on Nelson Mandela Day

Prince Harry to be joined by Meghan Markle for Mandela Day UN speech
Firefighters saved a cap with a specialist pet mask.

Cat's life saved by London firefighters in first use of pet oxygen mask
The Rwanda plan has been pushed back due to the Tory leadership contest.

Rwanda migrant flights 'on hold' until Tory leadership contest finishes
The UK's airports are in crisis

'Wrong move could kill you': Baggage handler warns new staff 'crashed through' training
Union members outside Kings Cross Station during the 'biggest strike in 30 years' last month

Summer rail shutdown: Train drivers back biggest industrial action 'in 25 years'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London