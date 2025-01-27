Eco-activists storm West End stage to disrupt Sigourney Weaver as Alien star performs Shakespeare

27 January 2025, 22:14

Sigourney Weaver's performance was disrupted by Just Stop Oil
Sigourney Weaver's performance was disrupted by Just Stop Oil. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Kit Heren

Environmental activists

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mother of three Hayley Walsh and mechanical engineer Richard Weir can be seen walking on stage where Alien star Weaver, 75, is performing, in a video shared to social media by Just Stop Oil, the climate protest group.

Carrying a sign that reads "over 1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck", the pair launch a confetti cannon while a voice says "we'll have to stop the show ladies and gentlemen, sorry".

Weaver, who had been sitting on a chair, was escorted off stage at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane on Monday, while the two protesters faced boos and a few cheers from the audience.

The sign was a reference to the recent announcement that 2024 had been the warmest on record globally and the first full year when the average temperature exceeded 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Read more: Eco activists Just Stop Oil deface Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey in latest fossil fuel protest

Read more: Just Stop Oil: Your eco-protests have gone too far - maybe it's time to Just Stop!

Ms Walsh, 42, a lecturer from Nottingham, said: "I am scared for my children, I can't sleepwalk them into a future of food shortages, life-threatening storms and wars for resources.

"Years of writing to MPs, going on marches and teaching my students to be more sustainable hasn't seen the urgent change needed.

"1.5 degrees is a global shipwreck we can't ignore. Wildfires in California, deadly floods in Valencia and hundreds of thousands without power in the UK this weekend.

"This isn't a distant, future problem. We need a global treaty to stop fossil fuel burning and a global emergency response."

Mr Weir, 60, from Tynemouth, North Tyneside, said: "I started my career in the shipyards of Tyneside and I watched management inaction lead to the collapse of UK manufacturing.

Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver. Picture: Getty

"Now I see similar failures of leadership as politicians refuse to take action to protect us and our loved ones.

"We're already seeing the damage this crisis is doing to crops, homes and entire neighbourhoods. Unless we come together and demand a move away from fossil fuels by 2030, we will go the same way as manufacturing in the UK."

Bafta-award winning actress Weaver plays the storm-creating magician Prospero in the new staging of the Shakespeare classic, in a role typically played by a man.

The production opened in December and will run until February 1.

The Metropolitan Police and the Theatre Royal Drury Lane have been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Coote

Disgraced former referee David Coote comes out as gay and says he took cocaine to deal with 'pressure-cooker' job

'Enough Is Enough' Rally In Sunderland

Home Office suggests 'two-tier policing' claims are 'extremism', and 'grooming gang narrative' is 'pushed by far-right'

The woman, fleeing on her three-wheeled motorised wheelchair, twice outmanoeuvred the police car as they tried to force her to stop.

Hapless police blasted for using car to chase shoplifter in wheelchair down the street, as suspect escapes twice

A 16-year-old boy was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Greenock, western Scotland

Boy, 16, charged with three terror offences after being arrested outside mosque

Trump is set to sign the new orders on Monday, according to his new defense secretary Pete Hegseth, who was sworn in today.

Donald Trump to ban transgender troops and military diversity programmes in new executive orders

A federal court worker and influencer has expressed her outrage towards Donald Trump after having to return to the office

Federal worker and influencer outraged at Donald Trump after President ends remote work arrangements

The wig-wearing woman has been arrested

'Immigration fraudster' arrested after wearing wigs to 'fake UK citizenship tests' for at least 14 men and women

Exclusive
Steve Coogan has criticised Keir Starmer's approach to governing

Steve Coogan tells LBC he 'despairs' of Keir Starmer's 'all things to all men' approach to governing

The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

A major incident was declared by Somerset Council on Monday morning following overnight flooding

Warnings issued for high winds and heavy rain as major incident declared in Somerset amid Storm Herminia chaos

Sinead O’Connor reportedly left her family £1.7 million

Sinead O'Connor leaves children £1.7m as she urges them to 'milk' her music in final wishes

The Vivienne died earlier this month at the age of 32

Ian 'H' Watkins and Jade Thirlwall among stars to gather for The Vivienne's funeral

King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

A human case of avian flu has been detected in England

First human case of bird flu found in the UK

More than half of young people are in favour of turning the UK into a dictatorship

Over half of Gen Z believe Britain should be ruled by a dictator, study suggests

Girl, 12, died following severe allergic reaction to milkshake after cafe failed to wash blender correctly

Girl, 12, died following 'tragic' allergic reaction to milkshake after cafe 'failed to wash blender' thoroughly

Latest News

See more Latest News

Berlin, Germany. 19th July, 2017. Great Britain's Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, 19 July 2017. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/dpa/Alamy Live News

Kate and William to join Prime Minister in London for 80th anniversary of Holocaust

Top L-R: Barry Watson, Elaine Lannery, Iain Owens. Bottom L-R: John Clark, Paul Brannan and Scott Forbes

Seven members of 'monstrous' Glasgow paedophile ring handed life sentences

Hamas has told Israel that at least eight out of the remaining 26 hostages to be released during the first phase of the truce are dead

'A huge blow': At least eight hostages tipped for release in ceasefire deal are dead, Hamas tells Israel
King Charles III talking to members of the public during his visit the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) Krakow, to meet Holocaust survivors and hear from volunteers.

'When evil is allowed to flourish': King Charles warns the world on 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
Father guilty of murdering daughter, 14, after he stabbed her in the heart during family play-fight

Father guilty of murdering daughter, 14, after he stabbed her in the heart during family play-fight
Tech shares have been hit by the shock rise of Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek

Tech shares tumble due to shock rise of Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek

VLADIMIR PUTIN and Kim Jong Un with defence agreements during Putin's visit to North Korea in 2024.

North Korean troops fighting 'like something out of WW2' as soldiers opt to 'blow themselves up' over capture in Ukraine
x

Harrowing final text of British woman found dead alongside fiancé after drinking poisoned limoncello
Actor Mike Holoway has said he was the victim of an unprovoked violent attack in December

West End star blinded in random road-rage attack after thug smashed through car window

The United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing after experiencing mid-air jolt - with at least six injured

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will visit Auschwitz on Monday

King Charles to make history as he visits Auschwitz on 80th anniversary of camp's liberation
Princess Kate has taken a keen interest in the scheme which assess how babies interact with their environment

Kate ‘delighted’ at expansion of treasured baby behaviour trial across NHS

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News