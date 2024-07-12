Horror as two Sikh worshippers 'stabbed with large knife' at Kent gurdwara, with teen boy arrested for attempted murder

Two worshippers have been attacked at a gurdwara in Kent. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two Sikh worshippers were attacked at a gurdwara in Kent.

The knife attack took place at Gravesend's Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara, said to be the largest in Europe, on Thursday evening.

Footage shared online shows a boy being pinned to the floor by police. Other images show worshippers with cuts to their hands and wrists.

Police said the injuries sustained by the victims were not life-threatening.

The gurdwara said in a statement that the attack was "random". The full circumstances of the attack are unclear.

Sikh Gurdwara in Gravesend Kent. Picture: Alamy

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner visited the same gurdwara only a few weeks ago on a campaign trip to Gravesend.

Police said in a statement: "Kent Police was called at 8.10pm on Thursday 11 July to a report of a disturbance at a Gurdwara on Saddington Street in Gravesend.

"It was reported that two people had sustained injuries that were not considered to be life threatening and are being treated locally.

"A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but remain on scene while enquiries are ongoing."

A local resident said: "The police helicopter was circling over the town centre at around 8pm, shortly afterwards the air ambulance landed in the grounds of the Gurdwara."

They told Kent Online: "There were two ambulances and five police vehicles parked in Trinity Road which was taped off by Holy Trinity primary school.

"A neighbour said that she'd heard that two people had been stabbed inside the gurdwara with a large knife."

Lauren Sullivan, the Labour MP for Gravesend, said: "I am shocked and saddened by the incident at the Gurdwara in Gravesend this evening.

"My thoughts are with those hurt, the family, and their community."

She added: "I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response to this awful event.

"Full details are still emerging and there are many rumours running about it so it is right that we let the emergency services deal with the situation and complete their investigation and release the information as they can."