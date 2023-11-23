'Silence is not an option for me': Scream actress speaks out after firing

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera is best known for her role as Sam Carpenter in the Scream franchise. Picture: Getty

By Ana Truesdale

After her exit from Scream VII, Mexican actress Melissa Barrera posted a message on social media saying she will continue to raise awareness for ‘those in need.’

Melissa Barrera released a statement on social media after being fired from Scream VII.

She left the film franchise after she posted messages online in support of Palestine.

In response to her firing, the Mexican actress shared a story on Instagram condemning anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, emphasising that she will continue to speak out on social issues.

“I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people”, she wrote.

“As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.”

“Every person on this earth”, she added, “deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.”

Ms Barrera continued, “I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism.”

She ended her statement with: “Silence is not an option for me.”

Melissa Barrera condemned anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in her social media statement. Picture: Instagram @melissabarreram

Her social media post comes after the production company behind the Scream films, Spyglass Media Group, fired Ms Barrera because of her pro-Palestine social media posts.

In a statement to Variety, Spyglass Media Group said: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

In a now-deleted social media post to Twitter/X, Scream VII director Christopher Landon wrote: “This is my statement: Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.”

In October, the Mexican actress was one of the dozens of Hollywood stars who signed an open letter to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

Ms Barrera’s Scream co-star Jenna Ortega will also not return to the film franchise.

Deadline reported that the 21-year-old actress will not reprise her role for Scream VII due to scheduling conflicts with filming the second series of the hit Netflix series Wednesday.