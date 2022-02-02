Simon Cowell 'lucky to be alive' after second e-bike accident in 18 months

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Simon Cowell is "lucky to be alive" after his second e-bike crash in 18 months.

The Britain's Got Talent star was rushed to hospital after being thrown over the handlebars of his bike near his west London home, according to reports.

The 62-year-old was said to be travelling at 20mph and not wearing a helmet.

Blood was "pouring from his face" after last Thursday's accident, which did not involve anyone else.

A source told The Sun: "Simon is lucky to be alive.

"He was pedalling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch.

"He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.

"Stupidly, Simon wasn’t wearing a helmet, and blood was pouring from his face — he looked like something from Phantom of the Opera."

Simon Cowell riding an e-bike in west London last year. Picture: Getty

Cowell was helped by passersby who "stopped traffic so he wouldn't be run over", the source said, before an ambulance took him to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

He was released the same day in a cast having suffered a broken arm and concussion.

The source added: "Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike - but he will start wearing a helmet."

It comes after Cowell required surgery for a broken back after falling off an e-bike at his Malibu home in August 2020.

Doctors said at the time he had been very lucky as Cowell urged people to "read the manual" before attempting to ride one of the bikes.

He had a previous fall in 2017 when he fell down the stairs at his London home.