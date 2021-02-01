Simpsons writer Marc Wilmore dies after Covid-19 battle

By Kate Buck

An Emmy winning Simpsons writer has died following his battle with coronavirus.

Marc Wilmore, aged 57, has been a firm fixture of The Simpsons since 2001, and also worked on In Living Color, The PJs and F Is For Family.

His brother, Larry Wilmore, confirmed the sad news on social media.

"My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years.

"My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother."

Another giant talent taken too soon. I had the privilege to work alongside Marc Wilmore on 3 shows (PJs, Simpsons, FIFF) for the better part of the last 23 years and he was THE funniest person in every room. And a wonderful man. He is irreplaceable. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/h3phCS7SH7 — Michael Price (@mikepriceinla) February 1, 2021

Marc had been part of the iconic show since its 13th season, and in 2008 won an Emmy as producer for Outstanding Animated Programme for the episode Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind.

