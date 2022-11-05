Breaking News

Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, 'found dead in bathtub' aged 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, his representatives have confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Aaron Carter, singer and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has died aged 34, his representatives have confirmed.

Aaron was known for hits including I Want Candy and Aaron's Party in the year 2000.

He was found dead at his house in California, reportedly in his bathtub, according to US showbiz website TMZ. Police sources told the outlet they responded to a 911 call that a male had drowned in the bath.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene but there is no suggestion of foul play.

A representative of Carter's team confirmed said they are still determining the cause of death.

They said: "We're just as upset as everybody and hope that fans can give their thoughts and prayers to his family."

Los Angeles County Police Department confirmed that officers attended Carter's residence at 4200 LA Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, on Saturday, and found someone dead.

Carter is seen here in his booking photo after being charged for marijuana possession and suspicion of driving under the influence in 2017. Picture: Getty

He rose to fame in the late 1990s after his self-titled album was released when he was only nine years old.

He got his start opening for the Backstreet Boys on a 1997 tour and later that year he released his self-titled debut album.

His second studio album, Aaron's Party (Come And Get It), was released in 2000 and went triple platinum.

It featured the singles I Want Candy, Aaron's Party (Come Get It) and That's How I Beat Shaq and he supported the album for several concerts by the Backstreet Boys and for Britney Spears on the Oops!... I Did It Again tour.

He went on to release three more studio albums, 2001's Oh Aaron, 2002's Another Earthquake! and 2018's Love.

In 2019 he revealed on US TV that he was diagnosed with 'multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,' according to CNN.

He is survived by his son Prince.

Prince's mother and Aaron's on-again-off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, posted to Tik Tok crying just minutes after the announcement.

She filmed herself driving while crying into the camera in the short clip.