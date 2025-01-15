Breaking News

Singer Linda Nolan dies surrounded by her sisters aged 65 after 20-year battle with breast cancer

By Henry Moore

Linda Nolan has passed away aged 65 following a battle with breast cancer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The beloved popstar, TV presenter and columnist was diagnosed with cancer over 20 years ago and spoke candidly about the condition.

She was side by side with her sisters when she passed on Wednesday morning and was said to be full of "love and comfort."

The Irish star was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

Read more: Captain Tom's family slash asking price for seven-bed house by £250k - and scrub NHS hero's name from listing

Linda Nolan died surrounded by her sisters. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, her manager Dermot McNamara said: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

"As a member of The Nolans, one of the most successful girl groups of all time, Linda achieved global success; becoming the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide; touring the world and selling over 30 million records, with hits such as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and the iconic disco classic I'm In The Mood for Dancing.

"Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment.

Linda Nolan arrives at the Best Heroes Awards 2023 on October 18, 2023. Picture: Getty

"Beyond her incredible career, Linda dedicated her life to helping others, helping raise over £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans, amongst countless others.

"Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy.

"Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

"At around 10.20am on Wednesday January 15, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

"Linda's legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others.

"Her family kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time, while they and Linda's friends grieve the loss of an extraordinary woman. Details of a celebration of Linda's remarkable life will be shared in due course.

"Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Linda Nolan in the arms of her husband Brian Hudson. Picture: Alamy

The Nolans shot to fame in the Eighties with hits like “I’m in the Mood for Dancing, “Gotta Pull Myself Together” and “Who’s Gonna Rock You.”

Born in Dublin in 1959, Linda moved to Blackpool with her family at the age of three and quickly began performing alongside her sisters.

The Nolans quickly became a household name, touring social clubs with Frank Sinatra and other iconic performers.

“We were called The Singing Nolans in those days,” Maureen Nolan said.

“We were billed as Blackpool’s answer to the Von Trapp family – we went from appearing at working men’s clubs to touring with Frank Sinatra.”

Linda Nolan passed away on Wednesday morning. Picture: Alamy

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. In 2020, it spread and by 2023 was in her brain.

Nolan had spoken candidly about her illness since her diagnosis, saying in December she was “not scared of dying.”

She told OK! Magazine: “I’m not scared of dying, I’m sad that it’s going to happen. I’ve [got] four cancers, about two tumours in my brain.

“Everything is changing, and things I didn’t even know were changing.

“Just make time for the people you love,” she added.

“You’ve got to cherish your moments and don’t dwell.”

Linda is survived by her sisters Anne, Coleen and Maureen.