Singer Rex Orange County accused of sexually assaulting woman in a taxi and at his home

Singer Rex Orange County. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Singer Rex Orange County sexually assaulted a woman in a taxi and at his London home, a court heard.

The musician, real name Alexander O'Connor, is accused of carrying out a string of sex assaults, The Sun reports.

O'Connor, 24, appeared at Southwark Crown Court charged with six counts of sexual assault. He denied the counts and a provisional trial date was set for January 3.

The court was told O'Connor twice assaulted the woman, who is aged over 16, in the West End on June 1. He then allegedly assaulted her in a taxi and three further times at his home in Notting Hill the following day.

O'Connor was unconditionally bailed ahead of the three-day trial.

The singer rose to prominence in 2017 when he featured on Tyler, the Creator's Grammy-nominated album Flower Boy.

He has released three studio albums and a live album.

A representative for Rex Orange County said: “Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

"He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”