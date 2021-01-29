Single dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine 66% effective

29 January 2021, 13:18 | Updated: 29 January 2021, 13:41

A single dose of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine has proven 66% effective in trials, the Belgian company has announced
A single dose of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine has proven 66% effective in trials, the Belgian company has announced. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A single dose of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine has proven 66% effective in trials, the Belgian company has announced.

The UK has 30 million doses of the vaccine on order.

The international trial only gave participants one dose of the vaccine, in hopes that it would make it easier to roll out that existing vaccines which need two doses.

Janssen, a pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson, is now looking at whether two doses will give stronger or longer-lasting protection.

J&J said on Friday that in the US and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective - 85% - against the most serious symptoms.

There was some geographic variation.

The vaccine worked better in the US - 72% effective against moderate to severe Covid-19 - compared with 57% in South Africa, where it was up against an easier-to-spread mutated virus.

"Gambling on one dose was certainly worthwhile," Dr Mathai Mammen, global research chief for J&J's Janssen Pharmaceutical unit said.

The company said within a week, it will file an application for emergency use in the US, and then abroad.

It expects to supply 100 million doses to the US by June, and expects to have some ready to ship as soon as authorities give the green light.

These are preliminary findings from a study of 44,000 volunteers that is not completed yet.

More to follow...

Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘66% effective against moderate to severe Covid-19’
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early Covid-19 patients
Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca publishes full contract with EU amid supply row over Covid-19 jabs
Deadly fire at Romanian hospital treating Covid-19 patients

Influencers face scramble home from Dubai or being stranded by travel ban

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?
Quarantine hotel countries full list - and how the plan will work
Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?

James O'Brien's bemused reaction to binman being sacked over kicking snowman
Minister: Publishing details of Covid vaccine contract is 'national security risk'
Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home
Top virologist questions 'strange' German regulators advising against AstraZeneca
'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'
Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

