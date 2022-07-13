Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi

By Emma Soteriou

Public toilets should remain single-sex to help keep women safe, Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It follows a recent poll revealing an overwhelming majority of the public want to keep separate toilets - with 98 per cent being against the introduction of unisex loos.

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets were essential.

"I think we should keep separate toilets," he said.

"I think it's really important that women and women's right continue to be protected whilst we deal with all other protected characteristics in a sensitive way.

"But I think it has to be a priority.

"I wouldn't want to risk the safety of women in our society."

Read more: Single-sex toilets to be mandatory in all public buildings

Read more: Wimbledon adds gender neutral toilets in tournament's latest 'woke' move

It was announced earlier in the month that public buildings will be forced to have separate male and female toilets.

The change, agreed by Boris Johnson's government in June, will apply to all public officers, hospitals, schools and entertainment venues.

The move has been seen as an effort by ministers to stop public buildings from being built solely with unisex toilets.

The plans are aimed at 'reining in' the forced sharing of gender neutral facilities and are being spearheaded by equalities minister - and Mr Zahawi's fellow leadership hopeful - Kemi Badenoch, the Telegraph reported.

She said it is "important" to provide single-sex spaces for men and women.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities previously said: "The rise in ‘gender neutral’ toilets raised safety concerns from women who feel they are losing privacy and being unfairly disadvantaged.

"The approach will mean women, who may need to use facilities more often for example because of pregnancy and sanitary needs, have appropriate facilities."

Mr Zahawi is just one of eight Tory candidates left in the running to replace Boris Johnson.

While speaking to Nick, the newly-appointed Chancellor also revealed that he would give his "friend" Boris Johnson a Cabinet job if he became PM.

He addressed Sir Mo Farah's trafficking ordeal too, suggesting he should only be investigated by police if it is what the Olympian wants.