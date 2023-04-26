‘I’m committed to advancing peace’: Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill reveals she will attend King Charles’s coronation

The first minister designate has announced she will attend the King's coronation next month. Picture: Alamy/Getty images

By Jenny Medlicott

Sinn Féin's first minister elect has revealed she will attend the King's coronation next month to demonstrate a commitment to 'advancing peace and reconciliation'.

Michelle O'Neill announced today she will attend the King's historic crowning next month after accepting an invite from the Royal Family.

The decision, she says, is an opportunity for "mature engagement" and to represent "the whole community".

Speaking of the decision, she said: "I have accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles lll.

"We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, and focus on the opportunities the next decade will bring.

"I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.

"I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

"Therefore I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker for the coronation of King Charles III.

Sinn Féin leader designate spoke to the media in Belfast today, where she announced she would attend the event. Picture: Alamy

However, as a party with a historically strict republican stance, reactions from party members have been polarised.

Some have praised the vice leader's decision, with one social media user saying: "Credit where it's due. Well done."

Another added: "Yes Michelle. We have to acknowledge our differences, and a good leader represents all people in the community no matter their differing views. Right call!"

However, other party members are less than pleased with the decision, as one reacted: "I'm an Irish republican from West Belfast, member of SF for well over 20 years. Am young enough to understand why this is probably the smart decision in the long game, but I'm also old enough to be insulted by it."

Meanwhile, one other user said: "Very, very disappointing. No genuine Republican should be attending such an event."

Michelle O'Neill met King Charles last September. Picture: Alamy

Sinn Féin took over the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as the biggest party in last year's assembly elections. The DUP has boycotted the power-shoring, which has sent Stormont to a standstill and prevented Ms O'Neill from becoming first minister.

Ms O'Neill will attend the event with Alex Maskey, Sinn Féin’s speaker of the assembly.

The first minister designate attended the Queen's funeral service in London last September and also met King Charles the same month in Belfast.

King Charles's coronation ceremony will take place in Westminster Abbey next month, where all 2,200 seats are expected to be filled by members of the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, heads of state, representatives from the Houses of Parliament, and a number of royals from around the world.