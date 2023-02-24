Breaking News

Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary, dies aged 90 after 'short illness'

The man best-known as Margaret Thatcher's long-serving press secretary has died at the age of 90. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Bernard Ingham, the long-serving press secretary for Margaret Thatcher, has died aged 90 after a short illness, his family said.

Sir Bernard served as Ms Thatcher's chief press secretary from 1979 to 1990 and was knighted as part of her resignation honours.

He was a Fleet Street journalist before becoming a Government press officer.

After leaving Downing Street, he wrote his memoirs, Kill The Messenger, and worked as a political pundit, an after-dinner speaker, a cruise lecturer and a newspaper columnist.

His family said "he was a journalist to his bones", starting out aged 16 on his local paper and still filing weekly columns until a few days before he died.

Sir Bernard with Ms Thatcher. Picture: Alamy

His son, John Ingham, said: "To the wider world he is known as Margaret Thatcher's chief press secretary, a formidable operator in the political and Whitehall jungles.

"But to me he was my dad - and a great dad at that. He was a fellow football fan and an adoring grandfather and great grandfather. My family will miss him greatly."

Sir Bernard was married for 60 years to Nancy Ingham, a former policewoman, who died in 2017.

He leaves a son, two grandchildren and a great grandchild.