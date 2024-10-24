Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Chris Hoy’s wife has spoken for the first time since the British Olympic legend announced his cancer was terminal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Chris, one of Britain's greatest cyclists and Olympians, was given four two to four years to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Writing on social media, his partner Sarra hailed him as a “real-life superhero” and said he is likely to save “countless lives” after sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis with the public.

The legendary cyclist, 48, shared the news of his diagnosis in a heartbreaking interview over the weekend, where he also shared Sarra is suffering from an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis.

In her first public statement since his announcement, the lawyer, originally from Edinburgh, said: “Completely overwhelmed by your kind, thoughtful and helpful messages.

“Many people say they don’t know what to say – that’s ok, you don’t need to have the words – just taking the time to message has been like a soothing balm to the soul. Thank you.

“I’ve been told that men seeking advice about prostate cancer is up seven fold and that Chris’s story is likely to save countless lives. This takes my breath away.

“Life is wonderful. We are excited about the future. We have so many more adventures planned and I am so fortunate to get to do it all with Chris Hoy – the most incredible person I’ve ever met.”

She added: “Watching him on the BBC at the weekend was like watching a masterclass in strength of character, dignity and humility.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again - he truly is my real life superhero.”

Sir Chris, 48, was a pundit for the BBC covering the Paris 2024 Olympics in the summer.

He was such a dominant force in sprint cycling that he had won six Olympic, 11 world and 34 World Cup titles by the time he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

He is the third most-decorated British Olympian of all time, with six career golds and one silver medal.

Chris Hoy celebrates for team GB. Picture: Alamy

The Scot, originally from Edinburgh, asked for privacy following the announcement.

He told The Sunday Times: "As unnatural as it feels, this is nature."

He added: "You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process.

"You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

Sir Chris extended his "sincere gratitude" to medical professionals for their "amazing help and care".

The Scot said: "While I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately.

Sir Chris Hoy, Former Olympic Cyclist attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Picture: Getty

"My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.

"I'm optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I'm truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult. However, I currently feel fine."

Sir Chris said he would continue to ride his bike and was looking forward to getting "stuck in" to the year ahead, adding: "I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal."

Inspired to try cycling by a scene in the film E.T., Hoy soon reached the world's top 10 rankings in BMX and in addition was a medallist at the Scottish Junior Rowing Championships.

His rise to the top mirrored his nation's emergence to the top of track cycling.

The velodrome built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow is named in his honour.

Sir Chris went into business promoting his cycling range following his retirement.

He has written a children's book series titled Flying Fergus and completed the gruelling Le Mans 24-Hour motor race in June 2016.