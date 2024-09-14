'We need to stand united against Russia': Sir Ed Davey acknowledges 'disappointment' over delay in missile deal

Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC at Lib Dem conference

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Ed Davey has acknowledged "disappointment" that the UK and US have not approved Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles in Russia, saying "the sooner we do it the better".

Keir Starmer and Joe Biden met at the White House on Friday to discuss the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine.

There have been calls for existing restrictions to be lifted so they can be used against Russia.

But John Kirby, a spokesman for the US national security council, announced on Friday that there would be "no change" to the policy.

Starmer later said that the UK and US were "strategically aligned" and had reached a "strong position" in their bid to find a resolution to the conflict.

But speaking to LBC on Saturday, Sir Ed Davey said "the sooner we do it the better".

"I think a lot of people will be disappointed," he said.

"We obviously don’t know what was said but, from the British side, the sense is that the government wants to do this but wants to work with the Americans and other allies.

"It’s absolutely essential we support the Ukrainians against this appalling invasion by Vladimir Putin.

"There are one or two people who are apologists for Putin in parliament, I regret that, we need to stand united against Russian and Vladimir Putin."

He added: "It's clear that it's the next thing that president Zelenskyy is asking for and I think the sooner we do it the better."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, second right, during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, centre left, in the Blue Room at the White House in Washington, Sept. 13, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

It comes after Zelenskyy questioned the West's commitment to supporting Ukraine as it failed to come to an agreement over the missiles.

He wrote on Twitter: "When we ask for these systems, we repeatedly hear, ‘We are working on it’. Time passes, but Russian missiles and Iranian drones continue to terrorise our skies and our people. Our soldiers are showing incredible heroism, but they need reinforcements.

“These reinforcements mean equipped, ready-to-fight units in sufficient numbers to not only hold ground but regain it. We have been asking for this from our partners for months.

"I am grateful to those who made the commitments and are fulfilling them, but we are still far from fully implementing what has been agreed. It’s difficult to repeatedly hear, ‘We are working on this,’ while Putin continues to burn down our cities and villages."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the British ambassador's residence in Washington, Friday Sept. 13, 2024, before their meeting with US President Joe Biden. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

Earlier in the day, Starmer told Mr Biden: "Historically, we've shown the strength of our relationship.

"We are strategically aligned and we have a common cause on these global issues."

Thanking the PM, Biden told Starmer: "The United States is committed to standing with you to help Ukraine as it defends against Russia's onslaught of aggression.

"It's clear that Putin will not prevail in this war. The people of Ukraine will prevail."

He told the PM: 'I've often said there's no issue of global consequence where the United States and UK can't work together and haven't worked yet.'

Putin had warned the use of such missiles by Kyiv would be seen as an "act of war" by Moscow.

"It would mean that Nato countries, the US, European countries, are at war with Russia," Putin told state media earlier in the week.

However, the PM said the UK does not "seek any conflict with Russia".

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a bilateral meeting hosted by President Joe Biden, not pictured, in the Blue Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer said on Friday that Russia started the Ukraine war and "could end the conflict straight away" following Vladmir Putin's warning to Nato.

It followed two RAF fighter jets which were scrambled to intercept two Russian aircraft seen operating near UK airspace on Thursday.

The two Typhoons were deployed from the RAF Lossiemouth on Wednesday and supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton to investigate two Russian Bear-F aircraft operating near the UK.

The RAF jets were launched under Nato command to monitor the Russian aircraft as they passed through international airspace.

It comes as Royal Navy warships were forced to shadow a Russian submarine in the Channel - as four Kremlin vessels entered UK waters on Friday.

HMS Iron Duke and HMS Tyne were deployed to track four Russian vessels through UK waters.

The Ministry of Defence said a six-day operation "hand-in-hand with Nato allies," was launched with the Portsmouth-based frigate HMS Iron Duke shadowing the Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and its supporting tug Evgeny Churov through the Dover Strait and into the Atlantic.