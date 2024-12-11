Sir Elton John says legalising cannabis is 'one of the greatest mistakes of all time'

11 December 2024

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical
Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Elton John has branded the legalisation of marijuana in North America as “one of the greatest mistakes of all time.”

The pop legend, who has been sober for 34 years after suffering from addiction issues, opened up about the drug as he was named Time’s icon of the year.

Sir Elton said it is "tough to hear" how bad your behaviour has become, and said admitting this helped him get clean.

He added that marijuana is "addictive", and said: "It leads to other drugs. And when you're stoned - and I've been stoned - you don't think normally.

"Legalising marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time,” said.

During his lengthy career, Sir Elton suffered throat problems caused by marijuana and had to give up the drug for the sake of his voice.

In Canada, cannabis is legal from the age of 18, with certain restrictions including the amount people can possess and distribute.

Elton John performs onstage during MFEI Spirit Of Life honoring Jay Marciano
Elton John performs onstage during MFEI Spirit Of Life honoring Jay Marciano. Picture: Getty

Certain US states including California have restrictions on running a cannabis business, and it has been legal for recreational use for people aged 21 and over since 2018.

This comes after Sir Elton revealed he has been unable to finish his new album due to his rapidly deteriorating vision.

He told fans it has been four months since he could see out of his right eye and this vision in his left eye is not the greatest" after he suffered a severe infection.

The Rocketman singer said he felt “stuck” as he opened up about the ongoing health battle.

"I don't know. It's been a while since I've done anything, and well, I just have to get off my backside,” Sir Elton told ABC News.

"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France and it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest.

Elton John
Elton John. Picture: Alamy

"So, there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but... I'm kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this [the interview], but going into the studio and recording, I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start."







The iconic singer told the publication he is “concentrating” on regaining his sight as he looks to complete the upcoming album.

"It's never fortunate for anything like this to happen, and it kind of floored me. And I can't see anything, I can't read anything, can't watch anything,” he said.

NHS

Royal News