Sir Jeffrey Donaldson named DUP leader following Edwin Poots resignation

22 June 2021, 14:14

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is the longest serving MP in Northern Ireland.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is the longest serving MP in Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been named as the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), becoming the third person to take on the role in a matter of weeks.

The MP is taking over from Edwin Poots, who resigned following an internal revolt when he went ahead with the nomination of Paul Givan as Stormont First Minister. He only replaced previous leader Arlene Foster in May.

Sir Jeffrey is Northern Ireland’s longest serving MP and was the only candidate to replace Mr Poots.

In a statement, the new leader said: "The Northern Ireland Assembly is the place where every element of our society is represented.

"The coalition government is unwieldy, but it ensures every voice is heard.

"Such partnership is how we should move forward. It must be based on respect for each other's mandate.

"To that end, I will be speaking with the Prime Minister at the earliest opportunity to emphasise that it is not realistic to expect stability when every unionist representative in the devolved institutions opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Read more: Dominic Raab: EU are 'lopsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

Read more: Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'

"The Government and those who claim to be protectors of peace and stability, must step up and deal with the Protocol in a manner which respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom.

"I want to bring stability and encourage everyone to focus on what unites us as a people rather than on what divides us.

"There has been too much focus on division and recrimination both within unionism and within Northern Ireland.

"I will play my part but the Government and Brussels must step up and recognise the flaws of the Protocol and how it was foisted upon Northern Ireland."

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis tweeted: "I look forward to continuing to work with him and the whole Northern Ireland Executive, ensuring we deliver on the shared interests of all the people of Northern Ireland."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez

Spanish Cabinet partially pardons nine Catalan separatists

Wembley is set to host the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020

No plans to move Euro 2020 games away from Wembley, UEFA says
Ben Chilwell (L) and Mason Mount (R) are self-isolating

Mount and Chilwell out of Czech Republic clash after contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour
Helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, centre, arrives at a court in Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Greek helicopter pilot appears in court over death of British wife
Dating app Bumble has given its staff a paid week off

Bumble gives staff paid week off to tackle 'collective burnout'
Under-18s can access the Report Remove tool on NSPCC's Childline website.

Children given 'world first' tool to prevent nude photos being shared online

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Hancock refuses to confirm when cancelled social care meeting will now occur

Matt Hancock refuses to confirm when cancelled social care meeting will now occur
Disparities between white and black working-class kids 'not real', caller says

Caller's theory on why white working-class pupils are 'failing at school'
MP condemns term 'white privilege' as "divisive and wrong"

MP condemns term 'white privilege' as "divisive and wrong"

Iain Dale asked the question during the regular Cross Question debate show

'Do you think Matt Hancock should resign?' Iain Dale questions ex-Tory MP
'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues

'Laurel Hubbard should be in the male category,' Fair Play for Women Director argues
'I had to fight for my mother's dementia care', caller tells LBC

'I had to fight for my mother's dementia care', caller tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London