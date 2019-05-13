Sir Keir Starmer Demands New Referendum Ahead Of New Brexit Talks

13 May 2019, 07:54 | Updated: 13 May 2019, 09:08

Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary
Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary. Picture: PA

The shadow Brexit secretary says it's "impossible" to see how a cross-party deal would pass the Commons without the guarantee of a public "confirmatory vote".

Talks between Cabinet ministers and senior Labour figures are due to resume later.

Sir Keir Starmer has warned two-thirds of Labour MPs would reject a withdrawal agreement that doesn't include a new referendum.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: "A significant number of Labour MPs, probably 120 if not 150, would not back a deal if it hasn't got a confirmatory vote.

"If the point of the exercise is to get a sustainable majority, over several weeks or months of delivering on the implementation, you can't leave a confirmatory vote out of the package.

"I've made it clear that at this stage, at this 11th hour, any deal that comes through from this Government ought to be subject to the lock of a confirmatory vote."

Sir Keir insisted he would not be afraid to pull the plug on talks with the government if Mrs May did not compromise on her red lines, adding: "I do think we do probably in the coming days need to make that assessment".

Labour aren't in complete agreement on a confirmatory referendum. While Sir Keir and deputy leader Tom Watson are keen, Rebecca Long-Bailey, also on the negotiating team, is believed to be less keen.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Doris Day, 60s film star, dies aged 97

Elon Musk unveils 60 internet satellites ready for launch to boost coverage on earth

Labour MP Matt Western defends claiming expenses for bike rides around his constituency

Why the UK is likely to favour Sweden's request for Julian Assange over US

Abdul Mayanja: Gunman shot teen dead after asking where he was from, court told

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?