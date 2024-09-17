Sir Keir Starmer dismisses football regulator fears despite UEFA warning

The Prime Minister Hosts Athletes From Team GB and Paralympics GB At Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer is confident plans for an independent football regulator will go ahead despite a recent warning by UEFA.

The PM said he was “sure” his ministers would “find a way through” talks with football’s governing body after it shared concerns a regulator would equal government interference.

This comes amid fears England could be banned from playing at its home Euros in 2028 if Sir Keir continues with plans for a football regulator.

Starmer told reporters in Rome on Tuesday: “I don’t think there’s any problem with the rules, because this is a truly independent regulator.

“But as you’d expect, we’re talking to UEFA, and I’m sure we’ll find a way through this, but I’m confident that our rules are perfectly consistent, and that the regulator is truly independent.

“But of course we’re talking to UEFA to make sure that we can ensure that everything is possible.”

When asked if having discussions with UEFA equates to government interference, he said: “I mean, I don’t think it does, I don’t think it’s a problem.

UEFA Champions League logo. Picture: Getty

“But of course, we’ll talk to them if they’ve got concerns. I think they’ve slightly reduced their concerns as time has gone on, but obviously I’ll discuss their concerns.”

Theodore Theodoridis, general secretary of the European football body, recently wrote to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy saying that there should be "no government interference in the running of football", according to the Sunday Times.

A leaked copy of the letter autioned against the plans which were launched by Boris Johnson in the wake of the botched launch of the European Super League in 2021.

Theodoridis took umbrage with the proposed powers that would grant the regulator the power to force club owners to make decisions based on the UK's "trade and foreign policy objectives".

He also singled out ideas in the King's Speech that could allow the regulator to override club decisions on TV revenue.

It is understood the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will soon share their response to the letter.

Keir Starmer speaks with players from the women's U17 England football squad. Picture: Getty

Exclusion would result in the England men's national team from being unable to participate in Euro 2028 - which is being hosted by the UK and Ireland.

It could also see teams such as Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City from participating in the mega-lucrative UEFA Champions League.

The idea for the football regulator was launched after six English clubs threatened to break away to form a European Super League to rival the Champions League.

The row exploded - with fans widely opposed to the idea and the UK Government and FA threatening to expel the clubs from the Premier League.

The clubs were Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.