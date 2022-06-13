Sir Keir Starmer investigated by standards watchdog over alleged earnings and gifts breaches

Sir Keir Starmer is being investigated by Parliament's standards watchdog. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is being investigated by Parliament's standards watchdog over alleged breaches of rules on earnings and gifts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is looking at whether he broke two sections of the MPs' code of conduct on registering interests.

The first matter being looked at comes under the section on employment and earnings.

The second is a possible breach of the section concerning gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources.

The investigation began on Wednesday.

Sir Keir has insisted he is confident he has not broken the rules, while a Labour source said the probe centres on a number of slightly late declarations.

The Labour leader told broadcasters today the allegations were not a surprise, adding: "My office is dealing with it and will be replying in due course."

Asked if he was sure he had done nothing wrong, he said during a visit to Wakefield in West Yorkshire: "Absolutely confident, there's no problem here."