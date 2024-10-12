'A lasting legacy': Sir Keir Starmer leads tributes to 'monumental' Alex Salmond

12 October 2024, 18:15 | Updated: 12 October 2024, 19:14

Keir Starmer has led tributes to Alex Salmond
Keir Starmer has led tributes to Alex Salmond. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes to Alex Salmond following his death aged 69.

Salmond, who served as First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, has been hailed as a "monumental" figure of Scottish politics in the wake of his death.

The stalwart Scottish nationalist had been giving a speech in North Macedonia this morning.

Salmond led the "Yes Scotland" campaign which led to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer led tributes to the icon of Scottish politics.

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has died, aged 69

The Prime Minister said: "For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

"As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland's heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

"My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today."

LBC's Iain Dale described Salmond as a "titan" as he looked back on his time in UK politics as well as his career in radio with LBC.

Salmond's once friend turned bitter rival Nicola Sturgeon has since broken her silence following his death.

Her statement read: "I am shocked and sorry to learn of Alex Salmond’s death.

"Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try.

"However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

"Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland's fourth first minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence. He will be remembered for all of that. My thoughts are with Moira, his wider family and his friends."

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond, and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex's wife Moira and to his family.

"Over many years, Alex made an enormous contribution to political life - not just within Scotland, but across the UK and beyond.

"Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence. He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

"There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex's family and his many friends right across the political spectrum."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Salmond was "a central figure in politics for over three decades".

In a statement, Mr Sarwar said: "The sad news of Alex Salmond's passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss.

"Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated."

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added: "Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics.

"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace."

Alex Salmond Reveals The White Paper For An Independent Scotland
Alex Salmond Reveals The White Paper For An Independent Scotland. Picture: Getty

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said: "I am shocked and saddened to hear of Alex Salmond's sudden passing.

"No matter our political beliefs, we can all respect his dedication to public service as an MSP, MP and First Minister of Scotland.

"He will be remembered as a formidable and impressive politician who made a lasting impact on our country.

"The thoughts of everyone in the Scottish Conservative Party are with his family and friends."

Douglas Ross, former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, wrote on X: "Alex Salmond made a huge impact in the North East and across the whole country.

"While we had opposing political views, he was a towering figure in Scottish politics which he dominated for many years.

"My thoughts are with Moira and his family and friends at this difficult time."

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat took to X to pay tribute to the former First Minister.

He wrote: "Alex Salmond was a towering figure who shaped our politics for a generation. He will not be forgotten.

"My condolences to his family and friends."

Former Scottish MP Joanna Cherry said: "I am devastated to hear that Alex Salmond has died. He was one of the most talented politicians of his generation, and, by any measure, the finest First Minister our country has had. He changed the face of Scottish politics.

"Sadly, he was ill used by some of his former comrades, and I am sorry that he has not lived to see his vindication. I shall remember him as an inspiration and a loyal friend. My heartfelt condolences go to Moira, his family, and all who loved him."

