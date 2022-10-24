Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether Eddie Izzard would make Labour's all-women shortlist

Sir Keir was speaking in response to a question from Vicky in St Albans, who was concerned about women's sex-based rights. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to answer whether he believes comedian-turned-prospective politician Eddie Izzard would make an all-women shortlist.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari as part of the leader’s Call Keir phone-in show, the shadow leader was pushed on whether he believed the comedian - who identifies as a transgender woman - would qualify for Labour's shortlist in light of recent comments by fellow labour politician Rosie Duffield.

“So Eddie Izzard could qualify in your opinion?” questioned Nick Ferrari after Sir Keir refused to give a definitive answer on the matter.

“I know Rosie Duffield’s position – my position is as I’ve set out,” said Starmer.

Adding: “I’m not going to discuss individual cases”

Izzard, 60, recently announced she plans to stand for Labour in the Sheffield Central constituency at the next General Election.

She also publicly announced two years ago her decision to use 'she/her' pronouns.

It comes as Labour is said to be dropping the controversial use of all-women shortlists to choose candidates for general elections following legal advice they would be “unlawful” because the majority of their MPs are female.

They will, however, continue to use the system for other elections it's believed.

Recent weeks have seen fellow Labour politician, Kent MP Rosie Duffield, declare she would sooner be arrested than call Eddie Izzard a woman.

When challenged on the subject of misgendering someone being labelled a hate crime, the 51-year-old said: "Is that a serious thing? Is that coming to Parliament any time soon? I hope not because you might as well arrest me now. I'm not calling Eddie Izzard a woman."

Sir Keir speaks with Nick Ferrari on Call Keir. Picture: LBC

When questioned by Ferrari, the Labour leader continued: “For 99.9% of women, everything is a matter of biology – and I’m very, very supportive of that.”

The leader was speaking in response to a question from Vicky in St Albans, who was concerned about womens’ sex-based rights.

Sir Kier said: “We have been the part of equality for women for many, many years and many of the changes in the laws in relation to equality have been because of a labour government.

“Now more than 50% are women, there’s a legal opinion that says we cant use them anymore - and this is a worry more generally Vicky,” added Starmer.