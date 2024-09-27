Sir Keir Starmer reveals he prepared for a 'ribbing' following 'sausages' gaffe during Labour conference speech

'Return of the sausages': Starmer's Biden blunder as PM mispeaks during Labour party conference speech. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sir Keir Starmer said he was prepared to be ribbed over his "sausages" gaffe in his recent Labour conference speech.

The Prime Minister butchered a call for Hamas to release Israeli hostages in Gaza, instead demanding "the return of the sausages" before swiftly correcting himself.

The unfortunate slip-up during his keynote speech in Liverpool on Tuesday saw many refer to the incident as a "Biden moment' - a nod to US President who has engaged in a series of slip-ups in recent months.

Asked about the on-stage mistake he told reporters: "I just mangled the beginning of the word."

He added: "These things are there to give you all the opportunity to rib me."

The comments came as the Prime Minister stepped off stage in the US after addressing the UN General Assembly.

File photo dated 24/09/24 of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has said Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism of the UK Government's decision to suspend some arms export licences to Israel, Issue date: Wednesday September 25, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The blunder in his conference speech on Tuesday was swiftly picked up on social media.

The Conservatives posted on X: "Keir Starmer uses his first big speech as Prime Minister to call for the return of the sausages."

It comes as Starmer addressed the UN General Assembly, with Sir Keir said "escalation serves no one" as he urged both sides to "step back from the brink" on Thursday night.

The Prime Minister said: "I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages... the hostages, and a recommitment to the two-state solution, a recognised Palestine and a safe and secure Israel.”

Moments after the blunder, one X user wrote: "You might've dropped a clanger at work but have you ever called for the return of the sausages from Hamas during the keynote speech of your govt's party conference?"

He said the UN needs to "work together for peace, progress and equality".

"I call on Israel and Hezbollah: Stop the violence, step back from the brink," the PM said.

"We need to see an immediate ceasefire to provide space for a diplomatic settlement, and we are working with all partners to that end.

During the visit, the PM also met with US presidential candidate Donald Trump behind closed doors ahead of Novermber's US election.