Sir Keir Starmer sets out vision for 'contribution society' ahead of Labour conference

Sir Keir outlined his plans ahead of the Labour conference. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sir Keir Starmer has set out his vision for a "contribution society" ahead of the Labour conference.

In a 11,500-word essay, the Labour leader listed 10 principles that could form the basis of a new contract between his party and the public, hoping to become "Britain's bricks and mortar".

At its heart was the idea of a "contribution society", where everyone has a part to play.

Sir Keir said the party could not "wait around for the public to decide we are right", suggesting they instead grab opportunities that come their way from the current political atmosphere.

"It is impossible to live in this moment and not feel the winds of changes blowing, just as they did in 1945 and 1997," he said.

"I want Labour to once again be Britain's bricks and mortar - a symbol of solidity, reliability, shelter and the prospect of building something new and better.

"To do that, our party must have a relentless focus on the challenges and opportunities of the future and how they can be shaped to the interest of working people."

It comes in a bid to craft an ambition for what Labour would look like in Government.

He went on to say: "When we win, it is not because the country has come around to our way of thinking but because we have seized the future and moulded it.

"The arc of history will not bend towards us unless we force it to."

However, the leader also admitted that "the Conservatives are not an easy opponent to pin down", especially as there is already conflict within the Labour party.

It comes as there is an internal civil war over potential changes Sir Keir wants to make to leadership rules.

Sir Keir said: "People want to emerge from lockdown into something better.

"Our country is now at a crossroads: down one path is the same inequality of opportunity and insecurity.

"The Labour path is about building a better future for working people.

"Labour will build a society that prizes the contributions people make, providing security and opportunity across Britain."

However, Oliver Dowden, the newly-appointed Conservative Party co-chairman, said: "If this is Starmer's 'big vision' then he should have gone to Specsavers.

"Labour are talking to themselves about themselves. They're all essays and no action."

The Labour conference will take place in Brighton from Saturday.