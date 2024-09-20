Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves will no longer accept donations to pay for clothes amid gift row

Premier Giorgia Meloni meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves will no longer accept donations to pay for clothing.

Downing Street sources confirmed the change ahead of Labour's party conference this weekend.

It comes after it was revealed that the PM has received over £100,000 of gifts and hospitality since 2019.

Sir Keir came under fire after accepting work clothing donations worth £16,200, and multiple pairs of glasses, to the value of £2,485.

The gifts, from prominent Labour donor Lord Alli, were not initially declared in the register of MPs' interests.

Ms Rayner has accepted clothing donations worth around £2,200 from Lord Alli.

Meanwhile, Ms Reeves has been backed by a donor called Juliet Rosenfeld, according to the FT.

It comes after LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast spoke to Labour's Jess Phillips about the gifts.

Asked by Nick if it was "a good look" for the Prime Minister to be accepting so many gifts at the same time as stripping millions of pensioners of winter fuel payments, Ms Phillips said: "No one could deny that - but they are two completely separate things."

She added: "And had Keir Starmer never gone to see the Arsenal, we'd still have a... £22 billion black hole, and tough decisions would still have had to be made."

Labour MP claims Keir Starmer uses Arsenal hospitality 'for work reasons'

As well as clothing gifts, Sir Keir has been criticised for accepting corporate hospitality from Arsenal football club - which he has argued is "common sense".

Arsenal gave him use of a corporate box, which he said was due to security costs being disproportionate if he remained in the stands.

Labour MP Gareth Thomas backed the PM on Thursday, telling LBC: "The Prime Minister is under huge, huge pressure in terms of the need to meet and engage with a whole range of business leaders and other community leaders.

"And there are often a range of security concerns that limit his ability to do so.

"So hospitality invitations are often a way to do it."

He continued: "Good conversation, work conversations, do take place in those hospitality settings.

"I don’t know who goes with Mr Starmer to those meetings and I wouldn’t expect to know but what I would say is you do need to engage with a whole variety of people if you're the Prime Minister or indeed if you're a very senior minister too.

"And that’s why hospitality invitations do get accepted."