Sir Mark Rowley hails 'show of unity from communities' as 'fears of extreme-right' riots quelled by counter-protests

Communities came together to combat the far-right last night. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley says a "show of unity from communities" quelled far-right riots across the country.

Communities across the country came together last night amid reports of 100 far-right rallies in more than 40 towns and cities across the UK.

Thousands of anti-racism protestors gathered in Brighton, Bristol, Liverpool, Birmingham and London.

Sir Mark said he was "really pleased" with how Wednesday evening played out, praising the “show of force” made by police departments across the UK.

"We put thousands of officers on the street and I think the show of force from the police and frankly the show of unity from communities, together defeated the challenges that we've seen," Sir Mark said.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley leaving Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to the BBC, he added: “It went off very peacefully last night.

“[There were] a couple of locations where some local criminals turned out and tried to create a bit of anti-social behaviour and we arrested a few of them, but it was a very successful night and the fears of some sort of extreme-right disorder were abated."

The Met chief warned that anyone who has taken part in riots over the last week will feel the full force of the law.

"You're on body-worn video, you're on CCTV, frankly, you're on national TV, you're going to get arrested and you're going to prison for years," he added.

"The public need to know that there are consequences for these sorts of actions."

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets last night to take a stand against the far-right.

This included around 8,000 in Walthamstow, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Liverpool. Similar numbers were seen in Brighton and Newcastle, the group said.

In Walthamstow the crowd were chanting "Whose streets? Our streets" and "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here".

Mahmood Faez told the PA news agency: "It fills our hearts. Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here."

Officers were understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter-protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

Thousands took to the streets on Wednesday to combat the far-right. Picture: Getty

Stand Up to Racism counter-protest in Walthamstow. Picture: Alamy

One police source said it was "probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening".

Despite the majority of forces facing little trouble, the Metropolitan Police said about 50 people gathered in North End Road, Croydon, south London, and had "made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder".

The force said those present in Croydon had dragged and thrown objects down the road, and thrown bottles at officers with 10 people arrested, including four for violent disorder and one for assaulting an emergency worker.

The Met said: "This is not linked to protest, this appears to be pure antisocial behaviour."