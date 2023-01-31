Sir Michael Caine's daughter handed six month driving ban - despite claiming she needs to care for the actor

Dominique Caine appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court following the speeding offence. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Sir Michael Caine's daughter has been handed a six month driving ban after being caught speeding near her Cotswolds home, despite pleas that she needs to drive to look after the star.

Dominique Caine, from Fossebridge, Gloucestershire, was caught driving her Range Rover at 64mph in a 50mph zone.

Cameras snapped the 65-year-old on May 9 last year on the A436 in Lineover Wood.

The three points applied for the speeding offence were added to the nine existing points on her license, meaning that cumulatively it exceeded the 10 point limit.

Despite pleas that a ban would make it increasingly difficult to care for her father, who lives in London, as well as her role in a struggling horse eventing business, district judge Nicholas Wattam imposed the full six months ban.

Dominique Caine (right) appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court following the speeding offence. Picture: LBC / Alamy

He also fined her £200 plus costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.

Ms Caine's relationship to the much loved, 89-year-old Italian Job actor came to light during the hearing, when the judge read through a letter submitted in support of her case, from her mother, Shakira Caine.

Presiding over the case was Judge Wattam, who asked Ms Caine's defence lawyer, James Findon: "Are we dealing with a famous name?"

He added: "I have a number of letters of support from Shakira Caine. Therefore are we talking about Sir Michael?"

Mr Findon replied: "We are."

Judge Wattam then proceeded to point out with regards to a financial penalty: "So, money isn't really an issue with this family?"

Ms Caine said visiting her father from the Cotswolds if she were banned from driving would require three trains and two buses. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Judge Wattam added: "The only way that somebody with 12 or more points on their driving licence who wants to avoid being banned is to demonstrate that exceptional hardship will be caused.

"Inconvenience and difficulties surrounding a driving ban do not amount to exceptional hardship."

Despite Ms Caine's lawyer adding she would be required to take "three trains and two buses" to visit her father and that without her, the eventing business would "affect her ability to pay her bills", Judge Wattam confirmed a ban would be instated.

The judge added: "Your driving licence will be endorsed with three penalty points which, because you already have nine points recorded on it, makes you a 'totter' for which you have to be banned from driving.

"I am unable to find exceptional hardship in your case and therefore I must disqualify you from driving for the next six months."