Sir Nicholas Soames Tells LBC: 'We Need a New Parliament'

4 September 2019, 22:06

Watch Sir Nicholas Soames give his only solution to what he calls the Prime Minister’s “foolish” actions.

Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of Boris Johnson’s political hero Winston Churchill, said to LBC “I think there does need to be a general election and I think we do need to have a new Parliament.”

He has since offered his support for the legislation looking to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The former Conservative MP of 37 years told LBC that Boris Johnson’s choice to take the whip away from himself and other Tory rebels last night, especially from the Father of the House, was a “very foolish and unwise thing to do.”

Having spent the last two days with the Prime Minister he said he was convinced Boris wants a deal but as there is not currently a deal that can be agreed upon, Soames said “I don’t believe there is a serious effort” to gain one.

MPs have started debating whether to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal next month and from 7pm MPs will vote on legislation looking to block a no-deal Brexit which you can watch here.

MPs seized control of today’s parliamentary agenda last night – a vote in which 21 Conservatives lost their places in the party for defying the government.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

President Trump shows hurricane map 'doctored with black marker pen'

TV helicopter covering Spain's La Vuelta cycling race exposes rooftop cannabis farm

Boris Johnson loses bid for snap election to break Brexit deadlock

Diving boat fire: Family-of-five 'among victims' as 33 bodies recovered

Six moments you may have missed in the Commons today

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know