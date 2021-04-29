Breaking News

Sir Simon Stevens to step down as NHS chief and be made peer

29 April 2021, 14:41 | Updated: 29 April 2021, 15:29

Sir Simon Stevens will step down as chief executive of NHS England at the end of July
Sir Simon Stevens will step down as chief executive of NHS England at the end of July. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Sir Simon Stevens will step down as chief executive of NHS England at the end of July and become a peer in the House of Lords, the government has confirmed.

In a statement through NHS England, Sir Simon said: "Joining the health service in my early twenties was one of the best decisions I've ever made, followed three decades later by the privilege of leading the NHS through some of the toughest challenges in its history.

"The people of this country have rightly recognised the extraordinary service of NHS staff during this terrible pandemic, as well as the success of our Covid vaccination deployment.

"As the pandemic recedes in this country, the NHS's track record in advancing medical progress in a way that works for everyone rightly continues to inspire young people to join one of the greatest causes - health and high quality care for all, now and for future generations."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the outgoing health chief had "led the NHS with great distinction for the past seven years".

Sir Simon has been at the forefront of the NHS response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Sir Simon has been at the forefront of the NHS response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: PA Images

In a separate announcement, Downing Street said the Queen had been pleased to confer a life peerage on Sir Simon following his decision.

A No10 statement said: "The Queen has been pleased to confer a peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Sir Simon Stevens, upon him stepping down as chief executive of NHS England."

He will sit as a crossbencher, according to an NHS England spokesman.

The health boss is understood to have alerted Lord Prior, chairman of NHS England, last summer about his intention to step down but wanted to see through the coronavirus vaccination programme.

Following the announcement, Lord Prior said the country owed Sir Simon a "huge debt of gratitude".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his predecessor Jeremy Hunt were among those who paid tribute to Sir Simon's work during his time as NHS England chief.

Mr Hancock said: "Throughout his tenure Sir Simon Stevens has been a steadfast and sage leader for our National Health Service, and that has been especially true during this most testing period in NHS history.

"His leadership has helped NHS staff to overcome unprecedented adversity and keep services open for millions of patients in the face of this global pandemic."

