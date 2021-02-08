Sister of mother-of-five Covid victim urges others not to downplay virus

8 February 2021, 14:26 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 15:09

Daniel Bevan

By Daniel Bevan

The sister of a mother-of-five who died after testing positive for Covid, despite having no underlying health conditions, has urged people not to downplay the dangers of the virus.

Karen Hobbs, from Cardiff, was 40 years old when she died in hospital last month after contracting coronavirus.

While in an intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales, Karen kept her friends and family updated on her condition via Facebook posts, leaving a harrowing account of her final days.

In one, she wrote: “The lady in the bed opposite me has just died in front of me – from Covid. Poor, poor lady, the nurses worked so hard to get her back but she couldn’t be helped.

“Let that serve as a warning to anyone who still thinks it’s ok to break the rules.”

Exclusive: How to 'break through' if a friend or loved one believes Covid conspiracies

Read more: 52 people fined during police coronavirus raid on Merseyside gym

Karen Hobbs was a 40-year-old mother-of-five
Karen Hobbs was a 40-year-old mother-of-five. Picture: Family handout
Karen Hobbs left this harrowing post on Facebook in her final days
Karen Hobbs left this harrowing post on Facebook in her final days. Picture: Facebook

It was through one of these posts that Karen’s sister, Rachel, found out that her condition was deteriorating.

“Being placed into an induced coma and warned that I might not make it, please everyone pray for me that I wake from this and come home to my kids. Terrified is not the word,” Karen wrote.

Rachel Hobbs told LBC that the family is "still in shock" following the mother-of-five's death.

“Karen was discharged on 27 December but she had to phone an ambulance to go back in [to hospital]," she said.

“We kept in touch and on 2 January I noticed on Facebook that she was going into an induced coma and was petrified because we couldn’t see her beforehand.

Exclusive: Manchester students say police are carrying out ‘random' Covid halls checks

Watch: Covid 'isn't interested in your immigration status', Health Minister tells LBC

Karen Hobbs with her son
Karen Hobbs with her son. Picture: Family handout
Karen Hobbs posted on Facebook that she saw another patient die from Covid-19
Karen Hobbs posted on Facebook that she saw another patient die from Covid-19. Picture: Facebook

“We went into see her the week before she passed away but we were told that it doesn't look good and that they [the doctors] thought she was going to die."

Rachel added: “She was struggling. She was in dialysis for her kidneys and had multiple organ failures.

“I think we’re just all in shock still. It doesn’t feel like it happened. It’s like I’m talking about someone else – it’s hard.”

A fundraiser has been set up to support Karen’s family, which you can find by clicking here.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

People loyal to Donald Trump breach the Capitol

Trump lawyers brand impeachment trial as ‘political theatre’

Boris Johnson visited a Covid test manufacturing facility in Derby on Monday

PM 'very confident' in Covid vaccines amid South African variant concerns
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand

Rescuers in India search for 37 trapped in glacier flood

Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Myanmar coup leader defends action amid pledge to hold election
Recep Mirzan with Garip the swan

Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

France’s health minister receives AstraZeneca jab

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien
Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab
James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities
'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer
A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer

A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London