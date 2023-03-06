Sister of 21-year-old killed in crash shares heartbreaking tribute as police refer themselves to watchdog for conduct review

6 March 2023, 21:16 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 21:39

The sister of Eve Smith (L) who died in a crash alongside two friends has said she hopes her sister is "safe up there", as police refer themselves to an independent watchdog following claims they dismissed worried relatives concerns.
The sister of Eve Smith (L) who died in a crash alongside two friends has said she hopes her sister is "safe up there", as police refer themselves to an independent watchdog following claims they dismissed worried relatives concerns. Picture: LBC / Social Media

By Danielle DeWolfe

The sister of a party-goer killed in a Welsh car crash alongside two friends has said she hopes her sister is "safe up there", as police referred themselves to an independent watchdog following claims they dismissed worried relatives concerns.

Sherridan Borg, 23, paid her emotional tribute to her sister Evie, as it was revealed the crash came eight years on from the death of her older sibling in another fatal crash caused by a drug driver.

The body of Evie Smith, 21, was discovered inside the wreckage of a Volkswagen Tiguan late on Sunday night after a widespread search by volunteers and police, alongside the bodies of Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24.

The five were last spotted on haunting CCTV footage at around 2am on Saturday morning after a night out in Newport, South Wales, with the alarm was raised by relatives after they each failed to return home.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were both discovered alive inside the crashed vehicle and remain in hospital.

Read more: ‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met

Read more: Sue Gray 'may have broken rules' by taking Labour job, minister suggests, as Starmer tight-lipped on appointment timeline

The body of Evie Smith, 21, was discovered inside the wreckage of a Volkswagen Tiguan late on Sunday night, alongside those of Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24.
The body of Evie Smith, 21, was discovered inside the wreckage of a Volkswagen Tiguan late on Sunday night, alongside those of Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24. Picture: Social media

In a tribute, Sherridan said: "Eve, My beautiful little sister I've cried laughed and fought with you every week, but I've never been without you."

Sherridan's older sister, Hairdresser Xana, 19, was killed instantly in 2015 when she was a passanger in a car hit by friend Sakhawat Ali, then 23 - a driver who had mixed cocaine, cannabis and was twice the drink-drive limit.

It comes as the mother of critically injured Russo called out police for their handling of the case, as she recalled how her daughter lay trapped inside the crashed vehicle for 48 hours beside her three dead friends.

Anna Certowicz, mother of Russon, says police dismissed her worries, suggesting her daughter was "probably out partying" according to the MailOnline.

Certowicz, 41, spoke out after 200 people joined the search for her daughter and four other friends in in Cardiff after the individuals were reported missing to police.

Darcy Ross
Darcy Ross . Picture: Social media

Certowicz's daughter remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after undergoing surgery for a bleed on the brain, alongside sustaining fractures to her neck, spine, and face, it's reported.

Gwent Police have now referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct IOPC following criticism of their handling of the case.

It comes as the mother-of-three revealed her daughter was "conscious some of the time" she remained trapped in the vehicle off the A48 in Cardiff.

Refel Jeanne
Refel Jeanne. Picture: Social media

Emotionally recounting how her daughter repeatedly "called out but no one was close enough to hear her", Certowicz, said that at one point during the search she was just 20 yards from the wreckage of the VW Tiguan without realising.

Speaking emotionally of her daughter's discovery, Certowicz, told the MailOnline that it was in fact a female volunteer with her dog who discovered the wreckage - and not the police.

Shane Loughlin (pictured), and Sophie Russon were discovered alive in the wreckage
Shane Loughlin (pictured), and Sophie Russon were discovered alive in the wreckage. Picture: Social media

"I feel terrible for the families of Eve and Darcy, they were all best friends and had known each other since they were small," said Certowicz.

Sophie Russon
Sophie Russon. Picture: Social media

She added that fellow survivor Shane had only met the group for the first time on Friday night.

"It's too awful to imagine what she went through trapped in the car in the dark until it got light and then dark again over two days. Sophie was lying there for all that time, they could all have been found much quicker if the police had started searching straight away," added Certowicz.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sinister WhatsApp messages show cop Wayne Couzens joking about rape with colleagues prior to Sarah Everard's murder

Sinister WhatsApp messages show cop Wayne Couzens joking about rape with colleagues prior to Sarah Everard's murder

P-22 in the Griffith Park area near Los Angeles city centre in 2014

Famous Hollywood mountain lion buried by tribes

A Ukrainian serviceman puts out a fire on a burning tank in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Zelensky vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in

Jason Brodeur sits at his desk in the Florida Senate

Political bloggers in Florida could be forced to register or face fines

Tobia Ellwood speaks to Andrew Marr

'We're on the foothills of a new cold war': Britain has become complacent over security, says defence committee chairman

Partygate investigator Sue Gray may have broken rules governing job offers to senior civil servants when she resigned to join the Labour leader's office, a minister suggested today.

Sue Gray 'may have broken rules' by taking Labour job, minister suggests, as Starmer tight-lipped on appointment timeline
Members of a family keep warm next to a fire as they follow a rescue team searching for their relatives among destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey, last month

Survivors in need of shelter and sanitation a month after massive earthquake

Twitter on a phone

Twitter glitches as links and images fail to load

Inside the space, which which is about the size of 19 football pitches, will be 25 swimming pools for all ages, and a wave pool.

Work has begun on a vast £250million waterpark with an 'all-season beach' in Manchester

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and second place candidate greets his supporters during a protest

Thousands protest against Nigeria’s election results

Brian Malam (L), who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550.

Man, 60, who stole over £78k from Love Actually actress suffering with dementia ordered to pay back just £550

Notre Dame will reopen in December 2024

Notre Dame set to reopen to public next December

Family members, accompanied by monks and fellow mourners, release the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep in a makeshift boat, along with footballs and some of his prized possessions, into the Mekong River i

Ashes of Thai cave boy scattered on river after his death at football academy

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met

Firefighters have called off a planned strike

Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

Marta Kostyuk

Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The statue

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

Poundland is opening 12 new stores by the end of April

Poundland to open 12 new stores within days - is there one near you?

Ukrainian soldier

Russia steps up efforts to finally take besieged Ukrainian city

Bronson told the hearing he is “almost an angel now”

'Britain’s most violent prisoner' Charles Bronson tells parole hearing he is 'almost an angel now'
Indonesia Landslide

Dozens missing after deadly landslide in Indonesia

Labour Party Conference 2022

Belarus sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison

GloRilla

One dead and eight injured in US concert stampede

Tony Danker, the head of the Confederation of British Industry, has been asked to step aside after complaints about his conduct at work.

CBI chief Tony Danker steps aside amid allegations of misconduct

Alfie Tollett

'Our precious little man': Tributes to boy, 7, crushed to death after getting wedged between two cars in freak parking incident
Dawlish beach in Devon

Ukrainian girl, 14, dies after being found unconscious on a Devon beach

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour

Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms
James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created
Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit