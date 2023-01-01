Sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards pays tribute to 'best friend' in moving New Year's Day message

The sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards paid tribute to her today, calling the beautician her "best friend, sidekick and partner in crime". Picture: Merseyside Police / Handout / Getty

By Chris Samuel

The sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards paid tribute to her today, calling the beautician her "best friend, sidekick and partner in crime".

In a heartbreaking post on social media, Lucy Edwards said: "I should not be waking up this morning on New Year's Day without you."

Elle, 26, died in hospital after being shot in the head on Christmas Eve at a pub in Wallasey Village, on the Wirral.

In an Instagram post featuring images and video of the sisters together, Lucy Edwards said: "I miss you so much sis.

"You are and will always be my best friend, sidekick, partner in crime, soul mate and big sister.

"You are beautiful inside and out, you are the kindest person ever and you wanted nothing but the best for me.

"I miss everything about you, especially our daily catch-ups, our long drives."

She added: "I should not be waking up this morning on New Year's Day without you, we should be dancing and singing this morning whilst we got ready to go out.

"We always said 2019 was our best year, but we were so convinced 2023 was going to be the year to top it…

"You are supposed to be finally living the life you have dreamed of, you had so many plans, hopes and dreams, we had so many plans and it breaks my heart that it has all been taken away.

Police said Ms Edwards was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting. Picture: Handout

"I love you so so much Ell, fly high bbyy."

Ms Edwards was shot at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village on the Wirral shortly before midnight.

Police said she was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Floral tributes were laid outside the Lighthouse Pub, where Elle Edwards was fatally shot. Picture: Getty

Since Ms Edwards' death, there have been three arrests made in connection with the incident.

A man, 30, from Tranmere has been recalled to prison on licence, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, and a 31-year-old man, who is also from Tranmere, have been bailed.

Last week, police said that they were continuing the hunt for the gun used in the shooting.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley said the force "had received some tremendous intelligence and community support to help us with our investigation", and vowed officers "will not rest" until they get justice for the family of Ms Edwards.