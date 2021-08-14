Sister of Nicola Sturgeon arrested over alleged domestic incident

Nicola Sturgeon's sister has been arrested and charged over an alleged incident. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Nicola Sturgeon's sister has been arrested and charged over an alleged domestic incident in Scotland.

Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged incident at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

A 50-year-old man has also been arrested and charged over the same alleged incident on Saturday August 7. He is also due to appear in court.

Gillian Sturgeon, a mother-of-two and the younger sister of the Scottish First Minister, is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.

"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

"On Wednesday August 11, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday August 10 regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

"She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.

"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."