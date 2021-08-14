David Lammy 4pm - 7pm
Sister of Nicola Sturgeon arrested over alleged domestic incident
14 August 2021, 16:06
Nicola Sturgeon's sister has been arrested and charged over an alleged domestic incident in Scotland.
Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged incident at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.
A 50-year-old man has also been arrested and charged over the same alleged incident on Saturday August 7. He is also due to appear in court.
Gillian Sturgeon, a mother-of-two and the younger sister of the Scottish First Minister, is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.
"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.
"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
"On Wednesday August 11, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday August 10 regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.
"She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.
"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."