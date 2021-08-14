Sister of Nicola Sturgeon arrested over alleged domestic incident

14 August 2021, 16:06

Nicola Sturgeon's sister has been arrested and charged over an alleged incident
Nicola Sturgeon's sister has been arrested and charged over an alleged incident. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Nicola Sturgeon's sister has been arrested and charged over an alleged domestic incident in Scotland.

Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday over an alleged incident at a house in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

A 50-year-old man has also been arrested and charged over the same alleged incident on Saturday August 7. He is also due to appear in court.

Gillian Sturgeon, a mother-of-two and the younger sister of the Scottish First Minister, is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.

"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

"On Wednesday August 11, a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a report made on Tuesday August 10 regarding an incident that took place within a house in Kilwinning on Saturday August 7.

"She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date.

"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

Latest News

See more Latest News

France protest

Protesters in France denounce Covid-19 health pass

Spain heatwave

Spain endures hottest day of the year as 16 Italian cities put on red alert
Ken Loach has hit out at Sir Keir Starmer

Ken Loach claims he has been booted out of Labour amid Keir Starmer 'witch hunt'
The earthquake has led to loss of life and damaged buildings

Haiti earthquake: 'High casualties' feared after 7.2 magnitude shock
Priti Patel paid her respects to the victims of the Plymouth shooting on Saturday

'Plymouth shooting is our 9/11,' Priti Patel told at floral tribute in Keyham
Afghanistan

Taliban troops approach outskirts of Afghan capital in relentless offensive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to Afghanistan veteran son

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to son
Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'
Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home

Plymouth Shooting: Local resident 'heard gunshots going off' outside his home
One former Royal Marine told LBC about his experiences on Op Herrick

'I wake up and feel my pistol strapped to my leg' ex-Marine on his Afghanistan service

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London