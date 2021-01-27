Sisters working on front line against Covid 'devastated' after losing father to virus

By Daniel Bevan

Two sisters who are working on the front line against COVID-19 have told us they are “devastated” after losing their father to the virus.

Robert Hennessy, was 68 years old when he died in October in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

His daughters Kelly, a nurse at Prince Charles Hospital, and Emma, a care home worker, also contracted the virus.

Kelly told LBC: “I only went back [to work] last week. Every nightshift is a struggle since going back.

“Seeing the difficult sides of people in my situation with their families and having to nurse them bring it back every shift.

“But if one family member says a small thank you then my job is worth it. It’s hard.

“I miss him like you can’t even imagine. I miss him single every minute of every single day.”

Robert, who had underlying health conditions after suffering a bleed on the brain, is survived by his three children, five grandchildren and his wife.

Emma said: “We’re heartbroken for mum. Mum misses him.

“He was the love of my mother’s life. He was her first love and only love.

“We try to comfort her and make it easier for her but she misses him.”