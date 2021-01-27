Sisters working on front line against Covid 'devastated' after losing father to virus

27 January 2021, 13:45

Daniel Bevan

By Daniel Bevan

Two sisters who are working on the front line against COVID-19 have told us they are “devastated” after losing their father to the virus.

Robert Hennessy, was 68 years old when he died in October in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

His daughters Kelly, a nurse at Prince Charles Hospital, and Emma, a care home worker, also contracted the virus.

Kelly told LBC: “I only went back [to work] last week. Every nightshift is a struggle since going back.

“Seeing the difficult sides of people in my situation with their families and having to nurse them bring it back every shift.

“But if one family member says a small thank you then my job is worth it. It’s hard.

“I miss him like you can’t even imagine. I miss him single every minute of every single day.”

Robert, who had underlying health conditions after suffering a bleed on the brain, is survived by his three children, five grandchildren and his wife.

Emma said: “We’re heartbroken for mum. Mum misses him.

“He was the love of my mother’s life. He was her first love and only love.

“We try to comfort her and make it easier for her but she misses him.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Tensions rise as AstraZeneca and EU hold vaccine delivery talks
Boris Johnson announced the reopening of schools will only begin on the 8th March at the earliest.

Boris Johnson announces school reopening delayed to 8th March
The factory in Wrexham received a suspicious package on Wednesday morning

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine storage plant in Wrexham evacuated due to 'suspicious package'
The railway tracks leading to the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Poland

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

Roadblock amid Netherlands curfew

131 arrested on ‘calmer’ night during virus curfew in Netherlands
Boeing 737 Max

European aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality'

'Fraudsters are using Covid as an excuse for their criminality', City Police Commissioner warns
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir - Labour leader Keir Starmer joins Nick Ferrari

The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jonathan Ashworth: I don't agree the Prime Minister did all that he could
The hotel chain owner was speaking to LBC

'Better late than never,' hotels are ready for airport quarantine plans
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We will be restricting the borders even more than they are today,' Robert Jenrick says
Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid

Grieving son calls for public inquiry into Government's 'terrible' handling of Covid

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London