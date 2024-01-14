Six arrested suspected of plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange after newspaper passes info to cops

Activists planned to disrupt the Stock Exchange on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Six people have been arrested suspected of a plot to disrupt London's Stock Exchange.

Police began investigating after the Daily Express passed information about the plot to the Met Police - linking the plans to activists from a Palestine activist group.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

Five other people, all believed to be part of the same plot, were later arrested later on Sunday for the same offence.

It was alleged that the group planned to target the stock exchange tomorrow and lock themselves on to prevent the building from being able to commence trading.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Brent, and a 23-year-old man were arrested in Tower Hamlets, London.

Two other women, aged 28 and 26, were arrested in Liverpool.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Brighton.

This story is being updated.